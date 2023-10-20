2023 F1 United States Grand Prix – Qualifying results

Charles Leclerc emerged victorious in a thrilling qualifying to claim pole for the United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen thought he had snatched that P1 spot, but a track limits violation at Turn 19 cost him dearly, with Red Bull instead P6 and P9 on Sunday’s grid.

After just one hour of practice, the drivers were thrown into qualifying action to determine the grid for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

For Lance Stroll it was only five laps, both he and Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso suffering from issues with the left-front brake in FP1.

No such technical troubles in Q1, but both Aston Martin drivers suffered elimination, along with Nico Hulkenberg, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant. Lewis Hamilton topped the session from Lando Norris.

It was Leclerc’s turn to top proceedings in Q2, while Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Daniel Ricciardo, who saw his final time deleted for track limits, failed to make the top 10 pole shootout.

A thrilling multi-team battle was brewing then for pole, and after the first runs it was advantage Leclerc, his gap just 0.056s over Hamilton with Verstappen two-tenths further back, who unleashed a furious rant on team radio as he felt the dirty air from team-mate Sergio Perez ahead cost him at the final corner.

Verstappen went 0.005s clear of Leclerc as he thought he had snatched pole, but a track limits violation at Turn 19 saw that time struck off, with P6 instead his grid slot for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Leclerc then will lead the pack away, with Norris for company on the front row.

Q3 times

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:34.723

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.130

3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.139

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.222

5 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.356

6 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.358

7 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.366

8 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.431

9 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.450

10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.744

Q2 times

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:35.004

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.004

3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.236

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.298

5 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.409

6 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.437

7 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.492

8 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.572

9 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.602

10 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.675

11 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.693

12 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +0.694

13 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.854

14 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.876

15 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.970

Q1 times

1 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes 1:35.091

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.019

3 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.255

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.733

5 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.822

6 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.898

7 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.918

8 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +0.961

9 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.970

10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.973

11 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.991

12 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.040

13 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.067

14 George RUSSELL Mercedes +1.074

15 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +1.122

16 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.144

17 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +1.177

18 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.224

19 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.498

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.736