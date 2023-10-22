2023 F1 United States Grand Prix – Results and standings

Check out the complete results from the 2023 United States Grand Prix, held at the Circuit of the Americas.

Max Verstappen overcame a stern challenge from Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton to win the US Grand Prix, with the Red Bull driver coming through to win from sixth on the grid despite a suspected late technical issue.

At the race start, McLaren’s Lando Norris stormed into the lead by overtaking Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc into Turn 1, while Verstappen climbed up into fifth by breezing past Mercedes’ George Russell off the line.

Max Verstappen’s undercut pulls him into contention

Verstappen showed tremendous patience in the early stages, with Norris pulling away up at the front to open up a seven-second lead over Verstappen as the Dutch driver moved his way past the two Ferraris with Lewis Hamilton making similar progress to climb into second.

Verstappen pitted to take on a second set of mediums, with Norris pitting a lap later to take on the hards, while Mercedes opted to stay out for four laps with Hamilton.

The strategy had Verstappen move ahead of Hamilton, and he quickly caught up and passed Norris, only for the McLaren driver to pit again for another set of hards. Hamilton also pitted again, taking on the mediums for a full push for the closing stages of the race.

Red Bull’s usual relentless race pace had Verstappen slowly but surely start to pull away from Norris with 15 laps to go, despite the Dutch driver complaining vocally on team radio about a suspected brake issue.

Hamilton closed in on Norris to eye up second place on the podium, and managed to overtake his compatriot out of Turn 1 as Norris went desperate in defence as he realised his position was slipping away.

With six laps to go, Hamilton was five seconds down on Verstappen and armed with a softer compound tyre, but couldn’t close in enough to launch an attack on the Red Bull despite Verstappen clearly struggling with his brake issues.

The three-time World Champion duly crossed the line to take the win, having had to work considerably harder for it than at most of his races this season, with Hamilton taking second place, with Norris completing the podium.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Carlos Sainz finished fourth for Ferrari, having been moved ahead of Charles Leclerc after a strategy gamble from Ferrari with the pole-sitter. The Monegasque finished in sixth, having been overtaken by Sergio Perez in his Red Bull in the closing stages.

George Russell finished seventh for Mercedes, Pierre Gasly eighth for Alpine, Lance Stroll ninth for Aston Martin, and Yuki Tsunoda claimed the final points position with 10th place for AlphaTauri.

The retirements were for McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, who damaged their cars in a first-lap clash, while Fernando Alonso retired in the closing laps with a technical issue on his Aston Martin.

Update: Hours after the race, both Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified from the United States Grand Prix, due to excessive wear on the underfloor planks on their cars found during post-race scrutineering.

The results below are updated from the original classification.

US Grand Prix: Max Verstappen battles brake issues in record-equalling F1 victory

2023 United States Grand Prix Results – Circuit of the Americas

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 56 Laps 2. Lando Norris McLaren +10.730 3. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +15.134 4. Sergio Perez Red Bull +18.460 5. George Russell Mercedes +24.999 6. Pierre Gasly Alpine +47.996

7. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +48.696

8. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +74.385

9. Alex Albon Williams +81.598

10. Logan Sargeant Williams +87.998 11. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +89.904

12. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +98.601

13. Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1 Lap

14. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap

15. Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +1 Lap

16. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF 17. Oscar Piastri McLaren DNF 28. Esteban Ocon Alpine DNF 19. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes DQ 20. Charles Leclerc Ferrari DQ

2023 F1 Drivers’ Championship – United States Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 466 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 238 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 219 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 183 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 168 6 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 159 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 156 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes 139 9 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 83 10 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 52 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 49 12 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 44 13 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 23 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 9 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 5 18 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 3 19 Liam Lawson NZL AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0 21 Nyck De Vries NED AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 0 22 Daniel Ricciardo AUS AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 0

2023 F1 Constructors’ Championship – United States Grand Prix

1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 704 2 Mercedes 358 3 Ferrari 327 4 McLaren Mercedes 239 5 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 232 6 Alpine Renault 96 7 Williams Mercedes 23 8 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16 9 Haas Ferrari 12 10 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 7

Read Next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?