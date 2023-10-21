2023 F1 United States Grand Prix – sprint race results
Max Verstappen won the sixth sprint race of his career as he held off competition from Lewis Hamilton in Austin.
Hamilton made a great start to move past Charles Leclerc but did so off the track although race control deemed it not worthy of an investigation.
The same could not be said for his team-mate George Russell who overtook Oscar Piastri but did so off track and was handed a five-second time penalty.
After his success in Qatar, it was a race to forget for Piastri who tumbled down the order, finishing the day in 10th place.
Leclerc meanwhile finished in the final podium spot ahead of Lando Norris and Sergio Perez.
1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing
2 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +9.465
3 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +17.987
4 Lando NORRIS McLaren +18.863
5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +22.928
6 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +28.307
7 Pierre GASLY Alpine +32.403
8 George RUSSELL Mercedes +34.250
9 Alexander ALBON Williams +34.567
10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +42.403
11 Esteban OCON Alpine +44.986
12 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +45.509
13 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +49.086
14 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +49.733
15 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +56.650
16 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +64.401
17 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo +67.972
18 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team+71.122
19 Logan SARGEANT Williams +71.449
20 Lance STROLL Aston Martin DNF