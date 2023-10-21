Max Verstappen won the sixth sprint race of his career as he held off competition from Lewis Hamilton in Austin.

Hamilton made a great start to move past Charles Leclerc but did so off the track although race control deemed it not worthy of an investigation.

The same could not be said for his team-mate George Russell who overtook Oscar Piastri but did so off track and was handed a five-second time penalty.

After his success in Qatar, it was a race to forget for Piastri who tumbled down the order, finishing the day in 10th place.

Leclerc meanwhile finished in the final podium spot ahead of Lando Norris and Sergio Perez.

F1 United States Grand Prix – sprint race results

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing

2 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +9.465

3 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +17.987

4 Lando NORRIS McLaren +18.863

5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +22.928

6 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +28.307

7 Pierre GASLY Alpine +32.403

8 George RUSSELL Mercedes +34.250

9 Alexander ALBON Williams +34.567

10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +42.403

11 Esteban OCON Alpine +44.986

12 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +45.509

13 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +49.086

14 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +49.733

15 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +56.650

16 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +64.401

17 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo +67.972

18 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team+71.122

19 Logan SARGEANT Williams +71.449

20 Lance STROLL Aston Martin DNF