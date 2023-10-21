2023 F1 United States Grand Prix – sprint shootout results

Qualifying action returned in Austin as Max Verstappen put himself on pole for the US GP sprint after another thrilling battle.

Just like on Friday, there was precious little to choose between the pole contenders, Verstappen getting the job done as Charles Leclerc prepares to join him on the front row.

It is P3 on the grid for Lewis Hamilton, while Lando Norris was only a tenth off Verstappen’s 1:34.538.

Several drivers went into the opening SQ1 session with points to prove, Norris having felt that a pole opportunity slipped through his fingers on Friday, while Max Verstappen had that job done, only to see his lap deleted for track limits.

Both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll meanwhile dropped out in Q1 in a shock double elimination for Aston Martin.

No such troubles for Aston Martin this time around, but Nico Hukenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant were not so lucky as they suffered elimination, while Verstappen topped the session.

Leclerc meanwhile was calling “penalty for Mr. Russell” after what appeared a clear impede by the latter at the penultimate corner, attracting the attention of Race Control.

Both Leclerc and Russell advanced to SQ3 in an SQ2 session topped by Verstappen, who fortunately had a banker lap in the bag after spinning at Turn 9/10, but Daniel Ricciardo, Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Stroll and Zhou Guanyu were out.

SQ3 proved to be a one-lap shootout for pole, Verstappen coming out on top with Leclerc also taking his place on the front row for the sprint. Only 0.069s covered Verstappen to Hamilton in P3.

SQ3 times

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:34.538

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.055

3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.069

4 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.101

5 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.356

6 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.401

7 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.503

8 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.661

9 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.828

10 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.359

SQ2 times

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:35.181

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.205

3 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.361

4 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.413

5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.537

6 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.572

7 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.604

8 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.666

9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.706

10 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.766

11 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.797

12 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.906

13 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.956

14 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.000

15 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +1.001

SQ1 times

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:35.997

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.002

3 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.233

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.271

5 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.284

6 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.350

7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.368

8 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.375

9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.396

10 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.502

11 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +0.557

12 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.578

13 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.598

14 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.706

15 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.740

16 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.752

17 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.925

18 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.925

19 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.948

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.189