2023 F1 United States Grand Prix – sprint shootout results
Qualifying action returned in Austin as Max Verstappen put himself on pole for the US GP sprint after another thrilling battle.
Just like on Friday, there was precious little to choose between the pole contenders, Verstappen getting the job done as Charles Leclerc prepares to join him on the front row.
It is P3 on the grid for Lewis Hamilton, while Lando Norris was only a tenth off Verstappen’s 1:34.538.
Several drivers went into the opening SQ1 session with points to prove, Norris having felt that a pole opportunity slipped through his fingers on Friday, while Max Verstappen had that job done, only to see his lap deleted for track limits.
Both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll meanwhile dropped out in Q1 in a shock double elimination for Aston Martin.
No such troubles for Aston Martin this time around, but Nico Hukenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant were not so lucky as they suffered elimination, while Verstappen topped the session.
Leclerc meanwhile was calling “penalty for Mr. Russell” after what appeared a clear impede by the latter at the penultimate corner, attracting the attention of Race Control.
Both Leclerc and Russell advanced to SQ3 in an SQ2 session topped by Verstappen, who fortunately had a banker lap in the bag after spinning at Turn 9/10, but Daniel Ricciardo, Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Stroll and Zhou Guanyu were out.
SQ3 proved to be a one-lap shootout for pole, Verstappen coming out on top with Leclerc also taking his place on the front row for the sprint. Only 0.069s covered Verstappen to Hamilton in P3.
SQ3 times
1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:34.538
2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.055
3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.069
4 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.101
5 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.356
6 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.401
7 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.503
8 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.661
9 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.828
10 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.359
SQ2 times
1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:35.181
2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.205
3 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.361
4 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.413
5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.537
6 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.572
7 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.604
8 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.666
9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.706
10 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.766
11 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.797
12 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.906
13 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.956
14 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.000
15 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +1.001
SQ1 times
1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:35.997
2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.002
3 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.233
4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.271
5 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.284
6 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.350
7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.368
8 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.375
9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.396
10 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.502
11 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +0.557
12 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.578
13 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.598
14 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.706
15 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.740
16 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.752
17 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.925
18 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.925
19 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.948
20 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.189