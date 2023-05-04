Miami Grand Prix weather: Rain possible as F1 returns stateside

The teams and drivers can expect toasty conditions in Miami across the race weekend, but that does not guarantee a dry track on Saturday or Sunday.

For the first time Formula 1 has expanded its calendar to include three grands prix based in the United States for 2023, and the fifth round of the season brings about the first trip of the year to the nation.

With the feeling around the F1 paddock being that a shot of excitement is needed after a rather dull Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Miami will certainly look to provide that as Formula 1 goes racing around this street track built in the vicinity of the Hard Rock Stadium for the second time, following the Miami GP’s debut last season.

As Jeddah and Baku have shown already this season, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez is turning into quite the master around street venues, and so hopes are high that he can take the fight to team-mate Max Verstappen once more this weekend, having cut the Dutchman’s Drivers’ Championship lead to six points with a Baku sprint and Grand Prix victory double.

But, with rival teams yet to find any answer to stop the Red Bull’s in race trim, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc powerless in his efforts to turn his Baku sprint and Grand Prix poles into victory, could a wet track potentially push Red Bull back towards the clutches of the chasing pack?

Well, there is a chance that in Miami, we will get to find out.

On Friday, the drivers will be able to contest FP1 and FP2 in the knowledge that there is virtually zero chance of rain affecting the Miami International Autodrome.

As per BBC Weather, temperatures in the low 30s can be expected for FP1 with a moderate breeze, possibly dropping down into the high 20s by the time FP2 comes around. With humidity of around 45 per cent expected throughout FP1, that is tipped to rise to 50 per cent for FP2.

On Saturday, FP3 is also most likely to be dry, though by this stage the rain risk is up to 6 per cent, that session getting underway at 1230 local time and lasting for an hour. A moderate breeze remains and humidity climbs to the mid 50s.

Qualifying then commences at 1600 local time, when the rain risk climbs above 10 per cent, with the chance of a rain shower or two stopping by. Temperatures will hover between the high 20s and low 30s throughout the period of F1 action.

And then as for Sunday, race day of the Miami Grand Prix, proceedings get underway from 1530 local time, at which point there is a 17 per cent chance of a thunderstorm arriving on the scene.

The rain threat grows from there as the Grand Prix progresses, though with the rain threat not really ramping up until around 1800, it means that like in Baku, the precipitation could potentially arrive after the chequered flag has flown.

It is likely safe to say that all teams bar Red Bull will be hoping this is not the case, as their rivals search for any potential opening to lay a glove on F1 2023’s early dominant force.

Red Bull have accounted for every race win so far four rounds into the campaign, that including a trio of one-two finishes, meaning Red Bull are already 93 points clear of their closest challenger Aston Martin in the Constructors’ standings.