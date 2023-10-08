2023 Qatar Grand Prix Formula 1 Race Results and standings – Lusail

Here are the complete results from the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, held at a hot and sweltering Lusail International Circuit.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won the Qatar Grand Prix, capping off the weekend in which he won his third F1 World Championship by coming home a comfortable winner in Lusail.

With the race a deluge of pitstops as the FIA enforced an 18-lap maximum for every tyre stint, Verstappen shrugged off the extra hurdles to lead the race with ease from the moment the red lights went out.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell collide

The race went wrong immediately for Mercedes at the start, with their two drivers colliding as Lewis Hamilton attempted to swoop around the outside of George Russell. But he misjudged the move as Russell’s position was blocked by Max Verstappen, resulting in the pair colliding.

Hamilton initially blamed Russell, but held his hands up by the time he spoke to the media later.

Russell was able to continue and finish the race, while Hamilton retired on the spot to join Carlos Sainz on the sidelines as the Ferrari was ruled out even before the start due to a fuel systems issue.

The only other retirement was Logan Sargeant, who withdrew with 15 laps to go as he felt unwell due to the intense heat and humidity during the Grand Prix.

With Verstappen coming home the winner, he saw off the challenge of the two Mercedes drivers as Oscar Piastri followed up his Sprint race with a second-place finish with Lando Norris just behind him to claim the final podium place.

2023 Qatar Grand Prix – F1 Race Results (Lusail)

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27:39.168 57 Laps

2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +4.833

3. Lando Norris McLaren +5.969 4. George Russell Mercedes +34.119 5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +38.976

6. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +49.032 7. Esteban Ocon Alpine +62.390 8. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +66.563 9. Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +76.127

10. Sergio Perez Red Bull +80.181 11. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +81.652

12. Pierre Gasly Alpine +82.300

13. Alex Albon Williams +91.014

14. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap

15. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 Lap

16. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1 Lap

17. Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +1 Lap

18. Logan Sargeant Williams DNF 19. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes DNF 20. Carlos Sainz Ferrari DNS

2023 F1 Drivers’ Championship – Qatar Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 433 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 224 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 194 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 183 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 153 6 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 145 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 136 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes 132 9 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 83 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 47 11 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 46 12 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 44 13 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 23 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 9 16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 3 18 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 3 19 Liam Lawson NZL AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 2 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0 21 Nyck De Vries NED AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 0 22 Daniel Ricciardo AUS AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 0

2023 F1 Constructors’ Championship – Qatar Grand Prix

1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 657 2 Mercedes 326 3 Ferrari 298 4 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 230 5 McLaren Mercedes 219 6 Alpine Renault 90 7 Williams Mercedes 23 8 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16 9 Haas Ferrari 12 10 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 5

