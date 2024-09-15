F1 LIVE: Follow lap-by-lap coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku

We are here to bring you all the action as the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku with Charles Leclerc on pole.

The Ferrari man made it four poles from four races in Baku with another excellent lap in Azerbaijan while Lando Norris has work to do down in 15th.

Even before a wheel has spun, the grid order has already changed from the end of quali with the stewards having a number of issues to deal with.

First up saw Pierre Gasly disqualified from quali after the stewards determined his car had breached the fuel flow limit.

Then on Sunday morning, it was announced that both Esteban Ocon and Lewis Hamilton had new PU elements fixed meaning they will start from the pit lane. Mercedes say Hamilton, who was set to start seventh, needed to take a power unit penalty at some point due to losing one in Australia earlier this year and they opted to take it here.

Up front, Leclerc is on the front row alongside Oscar Piastri.

What time does the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

3pm [12pm BST] [51 laps or 120 minutes]

