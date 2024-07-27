Rain stopped play for a tepid third practice session at Spa-Francorchamps, with Max Verstappen leading at the chequered flag.

With only a handful of laps put in by most of the drivers in the opening 20 minutes of third practice, a red flag was shown for the entire second half of the session following a hefty crash for Lance Stroll.

Max Verstappen sets the pace in final practice

While a completely unrepresentative session as the heavens opened just before the third practice began at Spa-Francorchamps, it was Friday morning pacesetter Max Verstappen who clocked the fastest time as he put in a 2:01.565 – the Dutch driver managing just four laps before the red flag.

This was shown with just over 20 minutes elapsed in the session, when Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll lost control going up Eau Rouge and hit the barriers at the top of the hill to knock the front-left corner from his car.

Uninjured in the accident, Stroll’s mechanics now face a race against time to get his car ready in time for qualifying later on Saturday.

The session went green again with just two minutes remaining, to allow the drivers a chance to complete some practice starts – although Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was still caught out enough in the wet conditions to slide off the track at Bruxelles.

With Verstappen quickest, it was McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in second and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly in third.

2024 Belgian Grand Prix third practice (FP3) results

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 2:01.565

2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.433

3. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.610 4. Lando Norris McLaren +1.807 5. Esteban Ocon Alpine +3.685

6. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +4.468

7. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +4.472

8. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +4.927

9. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +5.186

10. Sergio Perez Red Bull +5.538

11. Alex Albon Williams +5.878

12. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +6.475

13. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +6.506

14. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +6.845

15. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +7.879

16. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +9.544

17. Logan Sargeant Williams +9.655

18. George Russell Mercedes No time

19. Carlos Sainz Ferrari No time

20. Kevin Magnussen Haas No time

