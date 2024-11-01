For the past several weeks, the FIA stewarding staff at Formula 1 races has faced ample criticism for seemingly controversial decisions made during races – and for what some fans have perceived as bias among the stewarding staff.

Heading into the Brazilian Grand Prix, we’ll be taking a look at the backgrounds of the four stewards on hand for the weekend, as well explaining in brief how stewarding works in Formula 1.

Brazilian GP: How FIA stewarding works in Formula 1

During each Formula 1 weekend, the FIA appoints a staff of four stewards whose role is to review any potential rule breakages and to issue penalties in situations where they deem a rule has indeed been broken.

The role of a steward is temporary. Three of the four stewards in any one weekend are selected by the FIA from an international pool of folks who hold an FIA Super License (which is different from the super license that drivers need to compete in F1). One of those panelists will be appointed chairman.

In addition, the national sporting authority of the race at hand also nominates a fourth steward to round out the panel.

This four-person group serves as the arbiter of all penalties applied during a Formula 1 weekend. Potential violations of the FIA rulebook will be referred to this group, who will then determine if there was indeed a violation, and if so, what the appropriate punishment should be.

Brazilian GP steward: Dr. Gerd Ennser

Dr. Gerd Ennser is listed as being an executive committee member of Germany’s motorsport body, the DMSB. A former racer himself, Dr. Ennser later pursued a degree in law; in 2006, he became a permanent steward in Germany’s DTM championship. Six years later, he joined the FIA’s Formula 1 stewarding pool.

Dr. Ennser has been involved in a bit of controversy, notably in levying a penalty against Sebastian Vettel for re-joining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix. The decision was much talked about, sparking a conversation about the FIA providing greater transparency in its rulings.

Brazilian GP steward: Andrew Mallalieu

Andrew Mallalieu is currently president of the Barbados Motoring Federation and also serves as a steward for Formula 1, the World Rally Championship, and Formula 3 when he isn’t working as a Certified Public Accountant and a chartered surveyor.

Mallalieu is a newer addition to the FIA steward candidate pool, having been elected after the conclusion of the 2021 F1 season.

Brazilian GP steward: Johnny Herbert

Of all the stewards on the Brazilian GP panel, Johnny Herbert is perhaps the most familiar name to F1 fans. A former driver, he competed in Formula 1 between 1989 and 2000 with a variety of teams and also won three races.

After Formula 1, Herbert turned to sports cars before pursuing a career as a Sky Sports pundit. After that, Herbert joined the FIA as one of the several rotating stewards during F1 race weekends.

Herbert has faced criticism of late, with some fans lobbying allegations of “British bias” against him, and questioning stewarding decisions in the past when he was on the panel.

National Brazilian GP steward: Luciano Burti

This weekend, the national steward nominated by Brazil’s national sporting authority is Luciano Burti. A former racer from Brazil with a handful of outings in Formula 1, Burti is now better known for his commentary on TV Globo.

Burti moved to the UK at a young age to seriously pursue a career in racing, which culminated in a third-place finish in British Formula 3. That impressive performance earned him a test with Stewart Grand Prix in Formula 1, then a role as the team’s official test driver, before finally making his debut with Jaguar and continuing on with Prost.

Burti has previously served as the national FIA steward at the Brazilian Grand Prix; he made waves in 2023 when, as a reporter, he published a story about a power struggle between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko that was roundly denied by both parties.

