The sun emerged to bathe Silverstone for the second practice session for the British Grand Prix – check out the full results!

The second practice session at Silverstone saw several drivers take the wheel for the first time this weekend, but it was the same name at the top of the times.

Lando Norris sets the pace in British GP second practice

With four junior drivers having taken part in first practice, their cars were handed back to their respective usual carers as Kevin Magnussen, Sergio Perez, Logan Sargeant, and Pierre Gasly took the wheel for their first track time of the weekend,

Having topped the times in first practice, Lando Norris continued in the same vein in the afternoon as he logged a 1:26.549 – over three-tenths quicker than what teammate Oscar Piastri could manage as the McLaren drivers claimed a 1-2 to set out their stall for their home Grand Prix.

Perez duly led the Red Bull charge, slotting into third place with a time almost half a second off what Norris had managed – Max Verstappen was further back, in seventh, but didn’t run the soft tyre during.

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg put in the fourth-quickest time of the session, coming in ahead of Charles Leclerc in fifth for Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton in sixth for Mercedes.

With light rain spitting down on the track in the final minutes, the track fell quiet as most drivers returned to the pits to take on wets and intermediates to gauge the grip on track.

FP2 Results – 2024 British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:26.549 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.331 3. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.434 4. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.441 5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.601 6. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.653 7. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.684 8. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.700 9. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.725 10. George Russell Mercedes +0.745 11. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.823 12. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.832 13. Alex Albon Williams +1.096 14. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.183 15. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.194 16. Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.196 17. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.260 18. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.264 19. Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.367 20. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.573

