2024 Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) – race results and latest F1 standings

Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the end of a thrilling rain-affected Canadian Grand Prix, his sixth win of the season.

With the picture at the front constantly evolving, just like the weather, it was Verstappen who won the race to the chequered flag, as Lando Norris and George Russell completed the podium.

A sharp pre-race shower ensured a wet start to the Canadian Grand Prix, Russell leading more of a crawl off the grid as he turned pole into the lead. Daniel Ricciardo was later hit with a five-second time penalty for a false start.

The Haas drivers gambled on full wets versus the rest on intermediates, which paid off as Kevin Magnussen found himself in the top six by the second lap, Nico Hulkenberg mirroring that rise as the rain intensified.

Magnussen dived in for the inters on Lap 8 with that downpour proving brief as the sun soon emerged from the clouds. Hulkenberg ditched his full wets on Lap 13.

Out front drivers looked to nurse the inters on a drying track, with another shower forecast. Having harried Russell, Verstappen then came under increased pressure from Lando Norris after overshooting the opening chicane and taking to the grass, Norris completing the pass on Verstappen at the final chicane on Lap 20.

A lap later, he repeated it on Russell to take the lead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Russell cutting the chicane as Verstappen came powering through too.

With the rain imminent, the drama intensified with a Safety Car after Logan Sargeant spun out exiting Turn 4, Verstappen and Russell pitting for fresh inters while Norris stayed out. Norris pitted a lap later and slotted into P3. Verstappen took over as race leader. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, nursing a power unit issue, gambled on slick tyres.

Verstappen put his foot down out of the chicane on the race restart to retain his lead, Russell and Norris in closest pursuit as Leclerc soon gave up on his experiment, later retiring from the race.

The rain shower was brief and the track dried rapidly, Norris attempting the overcut on the switch to slicks, re-joining the track neck and neck with Verstappen, who reclaimed his lead with the benefit of warmer tyres. Russell needed just a few laps to demote Norris to P3, but an error from Russell at the chicane soon let Norris back through.

With the rain having had its fun for the day, Verstappen raced on to a hard-earned victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Canadian Grand Prix timings

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:45:47.927 70 laps

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +3.879

3 George RUSSELL Mercedes +4.317

4 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +4.915

5 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +10.199

6 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +17.510

7 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +23.625

8 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +28.672

9 Pierre GASLY Alpine +30.021

10 Esteban OCON Alpine +30.313

11 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +30.824

12 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +31.253

13 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +40.487

14 Yuki TSUNODA RB +52.694

15 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber +1 lap

DNF

Carlos SAINZ Ferrari

Alexander ALBON Williams

Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing

Charles LECLERC Ferrari

Logan SARGEANT Williams

Drivers’ Championship standings after 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen – 194 points

2. Charles Leclerc – 138

3. Lando Norris – 131

4. Carlos Sainz – 108

5. Sergio Perez – 107

6. Oscar Piastri – 81

7. George Russell – 69

8. Lewis Hamilton – 55

9. Fernando Alonso – 41

10. Yuki Tsunoda – 19

11. Lance Stroll – 17

12. Daniel Ricciardo – 9

13. Oliver Bearman – 6

14. Nico Hulkenberg – 6

15. Pierre Gasly – 3

16. Alex Albon – 2

17. Esteban Ocon – 2

18. Kevin Magnussen – 1

19. Zhou Guanyu – 0

20. Valtteri Bottas – 0

21. Logan Sargeant – 0

Constructors’ Championship standings

1. Red Bull – 301 points

2. Ferrari – 252

3. McLaren – 212

4. Mercedes – 124

5. Aston Martin – 58

6. RB – 28

7. Haas – 7

8. Alpine – 5

9. Williams – 2

10. Sauber – 0

