2024 Chinese Grand Prix – Sprint race results (Shanghai)

Here are the complete results from the Sprint race ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.

A thrilling Sprint race unfolded at the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

2024 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint results (Shanghai)

Max Verstappen Red Bull 19 Laps

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Sergio Perez Red Bull Charles Leclerc Ferrari Carlos Sainz Ferrari Lando Norris McLaren Oscar Piastri McLaren

George Russell Mercedes Zhou Guanyu Sauber Kevin Magnussen Haas Daniel Ricciardo RB Valtteri Bottas Sauber Lance Stroll Aston Martin Esteban Ocon Alpine Pierre Gasly Alpine Yuki Tsunoda RB Alex Albon Williams Logan Sargeant Williams Nico Hulkenberg Haas Fernando Alonso Aston Martin



