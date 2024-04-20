2024 Chinese Grand Prix – Sprint race results (Shanghai)
Here are the complete results from the Sprint race ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.
A thrilling Sprint race unfolded at the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
2024 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint results (Shanghai)
- Max Verstappen Red Bull 19 Laps
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
- Sergio Perez Red Bull
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari
- Carlos Sainz Ferrari
- Lando Norris McLaren
- Oscar Piastri McLaren
- George Russell Mercedes
- Zhou Guanyu Sauber
- Kevin Magnussen Haas
- Daniel Ricciardo RB
- Valtteri Bottas Sauber
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin
- Esteban Ocon Alpine
- Pierre Gasly Alpine
- Yuki Tsunoda RB
- Alex Albon Williams
- Logan Sargeant Williams
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
