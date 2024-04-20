2024 Chinese Grand Prix – Sprint race results (Shanghai)

A thrilling Sprint race unfolded at the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

  1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 19 Laps
  2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
  3. Sergio Perez Red Bull
  4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari
  5. Carlos Sainz Ferrari
  6. Lando Norris McLaren
  7. Oscar Piastri McLaren
  8. George Russell Mercedes
  9. Zhou Guanyu Sauber
  10. Kevin Magnussen Haas
  11. Daniel Ricciardo RB
  12. Valtteri Bottas Sauber
  13. Lance Stroll Aston Martin
  14. Esteban Ocon Alpine
  15. Pierre Gasly Alpine
  16. Yuki Tsunoda RB
  17. Alex Albon Williams
  18. Logan Sargeant Williams
  19. Nico Hulkenberg Haas
  20. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

