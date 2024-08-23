2024 Dutch Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Zandvoort)

Here are the results from the second practice session ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, where Red Bull’s rivals kept Max Verstappen from top spot.



After the unpredictable weather of the morning, the second practice proved a much more straightforward hour of running at Zandvoort.

George Russell quickest in Dutch Grand Prix second practice

With the weather having improved immeasurably through the day, it was warm and sunny as the second practice session began at Zandvoort.

With attention focusing on the medium tyre running in the early stages, it was Mercedes who went quickest with George Russell ahead of Lewis Hamilton before the soft tyres made their appearance.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who had a scary moment early on through the high-speed Turn 8 as the rear end of his RB20 briefly let go, was the first to pop in a flying lap on the red-marked Pirellis, with a 1:10.986, but this time was overcome by several drivers.

Both McLarens and both Mercedes drivers ended up going quicker, with George Russell ultimately proving fastest as the Belgian GP first-place finisher (until being disqualified) logged a 1:10.702 to put in the quickest time of the day.

This was less than a tenth clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, with Lewis Hamilton third a tenth of a second behind his teammate, and McLaren’s Lando Norris fourth ahead of the home hero.

There were issues for Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg, whose struggles to keep his car in check during the morning continued in the afternoon as he spun off into the gravel at Turn 1 and brought out the red flags briefly while his car was recovered.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz also finished down at the bottom of the timesheets as he suffered a gearbox issue on his car to compromise his afternoon.

FULL REPORT – Dutch GP: George Russell puts Mercedes P1 as Max Verstappen misses top three

F1 results: 2024 Dutch Grand Prix – FP2 (Second Practice)

1. George Russell Mercedes 1:10.702

2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.061

3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.111 4. Lando Norris McLaren +0.259

5. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.284

6. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.655

7. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.672

8. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.728

9. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.741

10. Alex Albon Williams +0.848

11. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.874

12. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.879 13. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +0.928

14. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.942

15. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.116

16. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.232

17. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.359

18. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.504

19. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +2.406

20. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.594



