2024 Dutch Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Zandvoort)

Here are the results from a truncated third practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix, where Logan Sargeant escaped a big crash.

A red flag during the third practice session at Zandvoort resulted in the drivers losing almost of their last preparatory track time ahead of qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Pierre Gasly sets fastest time of red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix practice

With rain falling once again at Zandvoort ahead of the third and final practice session, it resulted in a pretty quiet first 15 minutes of track time.

There were several offs during this quarter-hour, with both Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen locking up and sliding off. While Magnussen escaped hitting anything, Hulkenberg’s bizarre lock-up resulted in him sliding nose-first into the barriers and damaging his car.

He extricated himself and got back to the pits, but has since been summoned for driving a damaged car around on track.

Oscar Piastri was another to go off, running into the gravel at Turn 1, but the McLaren driver also got away with his incident – the same didn’t apply to Williams’ Logan Sargeant.

The American driver left a wheel on the grass exiting Hugenholtz and lost control of his car at high speed. Spinning off sideways into the barriers, his wrecked car caught fire – resulting in him quickly having to clamber out as the session was red-flagged.

While Sargeant was uninjured, the damage to the barriers resulted in a lengthy stoppage as repairs were carried out by circuit authorities. The clock continued to tick away the time, and the session only resumed with two minutes to go – resulting in a flurry of activity as the cars headed out to get a lap or two in at the end.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ended up being noted by the stewards as he dipped a wheel over the pitlane exit line in this flurry, as he overtook two cars exiting the pits in his haste to get around and get a lap in before the chequered flag.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez didn’t make it to the line in time, resulting in him not setting a time.

In the flurry of activity, it resulted in Alpine’s Pierre Gasly setting the quickest, albeit unrepresentative, time, ahead of Magnussen and Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas.

2024 Dutch Grand Prix – FP3 (Third Practice) Results

1. Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:20.311

2. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.139

3. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.844

4. Lando Norris McLaren +1.076

5. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.150

6. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.332

7. Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.539

8. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.630

9. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.043

10. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +2.278

11. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.929

12. Logan Sargeant Williams +2.976

13. George Russell Mercedes +3.647

14. Alex Albon Williams +3.696

15. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +3.787

16. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.847

17. Max Verstappen Red Bull +4.049

18. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +5.122

19. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB No time

20. Sergio Perez Red Bull No time

