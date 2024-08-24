2024 Dutch Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Zandvoort)
Here are the complete results from the qualifying session at the Dutch Grand Prix from the Zandvoort circuit.
2024 Dutch Grand Prix – Qualifying Results
Q2:
McLaren claimed a 1-2 in a straightforward second part of qualifying, with Norris popping in a 1:10.496 to go 0.009 seconds clear of Piastri.
The top 10 looked like it would contain no surprises in the final minutes as the drivers from the leading five teams all made it through into Q3 based on their first runs – both McLarens, Mercedes, Ferraris, Red Bulls and Aston Martins.
But this changed rapidly in the final minute as several midfield drivers pumped in some very quick times. Improvements from the likes of Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly moved them right up into the top 10 and dropped surprise names like Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton down into the drop zone and failing to improve sufficiently on their final runs.
With Sainz knocked out in 11th for Ferrari, and Hamilton in 12th for Mercedes, joining them on the sidelines were VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda, and the two Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.
- 1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:10.496
- 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.009
- 3. George Russell Mercedes +0.056
- 4. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.165
- 5. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.182
- 6. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.193
- 7. Alex Albon Williams +0.272
- 8. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.315
- 9. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.319
- 10. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.349
- 11. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.418
- 12. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.452
- 13. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.459
- 14. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.719
- 15. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.799
Q1:
With Stroll setting the pace in the first few minutes of the Q1 session, it was Perez who came out on top at the end of Q1 as Red Bull used up two sets of soft tyres on the Mexican’s side of the garage.
With the track improving continuously through Q1 as the conditions improved from a wet and bleak morning, Perez popped in a 1:11.006 at the end of the session to finish fastest ahead of Russell.
Perez was furious with Hamilton at the end of the flag, calling for a penalty for the Mercedes driver after feeling he’d been blocked by Hamilton while on a flying lap – Perez branding Hamilton a “f**king idiot” and gesticulating at the seven-time F1 World Champion in the pitlane.
Russell, in second, had been complaining about the grip of his car through the first run, but recovered on his second to finish less than half a tenth off Perez, while Sainz finished third ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton.
Eliminated were VCARB’s Daniel Ricciardo in 16th, ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. The French driver was bewildered by his car’s handling, calling it a “disaster” as he returned to the pits.
Valtteri Bottas was 18th, leading his Sauber teammate Zhou Guanyu in 19th, while Logan Sargeant never set a time as Williams didn’t quite manage to get his car ready for the session following his hefty FP3 crash.
- 1. Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:11.006
- 2. George Russell Mercedes +0.043
- 3. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.0321
- 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.364
- 5. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.369
- 6. Lando Norris McLaren +0.371
- 7. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.387
- 8. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.487
- 9. Alex Albon Williams +0.497
- 10. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.512
- 11. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.535
- 12. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.597
- 13. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.624
- 14. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.712
- 15. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.826
- 16. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +0.937
- 17. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.989
- 18. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.162
- 19. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.255
- 20. Logan Sargeant Williams No time
