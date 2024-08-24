2024 Dutch Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Zandvoort)

Here are the complete results from the qualifying session at the Dutch Grand Prix from the Zandvoort circuit.

2024 Dutch Grand Prix – Qualifying Results

Q2:

McLaren claimed a 1-2 in a straightforward second part of qualifying, with Norris popping in a 1:10.496 to go 0.009 seconds clear of Piastri.

The top 10 looked like it would contain no surprises in the final minutes as the drivers from the leading five teams all made it through into Q3 based on their first runs – both McLarens, Mercedes, Ferraris, Red Bulls and Aston Martins.

But this changed rapidly in the final minute as several midfield drivers pumped in some very quick times. Improvements from the likes of Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly moved them right up into the top 10 and dropped surprise names like Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton down into the drop zone and failing to improve sufficiently on their final runs.

With Sainz knocked out in 11th for Ferrari, and Hamilton in 12th for Mercedes, joining them on the sidelines were VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda, and the two Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:10.496

2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.009

3. George Russell Mercedes +0.056

4. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.165

5. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.182

6. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.193

7. Alex Albon Williams +0.272

8. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.315

9. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.319

10. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.349

11. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.418

12. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.452

13. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.459

14. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.719 15. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.799



Q1:

With Stroll setting the pace in the first few minutes of the Q1 session, it was Perez who came out on top at the end of Q1 as Red Bull used up two sets of soft tyres on the Mexican’s side of the garage.

With the track improving continuously through Q1 as the conditions improved from a wet and bleak morning, Perez popped in a 1:11.006 at the end of the session to finish fastest ahead of Russell.

Perez was furious with Hamilton at the end of the flag, calling for a penalty for the Mercedes driver after feeling he’d been blocked by Hamilton while on a flying lap – Perez branding Hamilton a “f**king idiot” and gesticulating at the seven-time F1 World Champion in the pitlane.

Russell, in second, had been complaining about the grip of his car through the first run, but recovered on his second to finish less than half a tenth off Perez, while Sainz finished third ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton.

Eliminated were VCARB’s Daniel Ricciardo in 16th, ahead of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. The French driver was bewildered by his car’s handling, calling it a “disaster” as he returned to the pits.

Valtteri Bottas was 18th, leading his Sauber teammate Zhou Guanyu in 19th, while Logan Sargeant never set a time as Williams didn’t quite manage to get his car ready for the session following his hefty FP3 crash.

1. Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:11.006

2. George Russell Mercedes +0.043

3. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.0321

4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.364 5. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.369

6. Lando Norris McLaren +0.371

7. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.387

8. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.487

9. Alex Albon Williams +0.497

10. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.512

11. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.535

12. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.597

13. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.624

14. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.712

15. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.826

16. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +0.937

17. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.989

18. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.162

19. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.255

20. Logan Sargeant Williams No time



