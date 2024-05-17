2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 results

Here are the complete results from the first practice session at Imola, ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the first practice session at Imola, which was briefly interrupted by a red flag early on due to a stoppage for Williams’ Alex Albon.

With the weekend format returning to normal after two consecutive Sprint weekends, the start of practice saw a few cars head out with aero rakes fitted in order to help gather data on upgrades that have been introduced for this weekend and over the recent Chinese and Miami Grands Prix.

Albon stopped on track at Acqua Minerali due to his car switching off after driving over the kerbing, a matter which will be investigated by Williams after the session.

Leclerc set the pace with a 1:16.990 to go fastest by just over a tenth of a second from Mercedes’ George Russell, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in third.

Red Bull, aiming to bounce back after their Miami defeat, finished fourth and fifth with Perez and Verstappen, respectively.

Verstappen had been on a late flying lap and looked set to narrowly snatch the fastest time, only to get it wrong at Variante Alta and go scampering across the grass at high speed.

While undamaged, the Dutch driver gingerly circulated for a lap before resuming at full pace. He promptly went quickest of all through Sector One, before sliding off again at Acqua Minerali and aborting his lap – the Red Bull lacking the grip the Dutch driver was asking from it as he slapped his steering wheel in frustration.

Perez picked up a speeding fine during the session as he was detected 8.9km/h over the speed limit, while Miami Grand Prix winner Lando Norris placed eighth for McLaren.

Yuki Tsunoda was sixth for AlphaTauri, and Lewis Hamilton seventh for Mercedes – the seven-time F1 World Champion having spun off exiting Acqua Minerali on one of his flying laps.

First Practice (FP1) Results – 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.990

George Russell Mercedes +0.104 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.130 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.243

Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.250

Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.398 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.418 Lando Norris McLaren +0.612 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.817 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.877

Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.915

Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.082 Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.152

Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.622

Oliver Bearman Haas +1.677

Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.837 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.139

Logan Sargeant Williams +2.911

Alex Albon Williams +3.060 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +4.069

