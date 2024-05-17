2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 results (Imola)

Here are the complete results from the second free practice session (FP2) at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the historic Imola circuit.

After topping the morning session in the upgraded Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc once again set the pace in FP2 at Imola.

FP2 results from the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The Monegasque’s fastest time of 1:15.969 was enough for top spot by 0.192 seconds McLaren driver Oscar Piastri.

Yuki Tsunoda was an impressive third for the Red Bull junior team, 0.380s adrift of Leclerc and ahead of Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in fourth and fifth respectively.

Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate and Australian Grand Prix winner Carlos Sainz was sixth.

World Championship leader Max Verstappen had a troubled morning session, running off track twice at Variante Alta and Acque Minerale.

And the Red Bull driver again struggled to get to grips with the Imola circuit, dipping a wheel into the gravel on the exit of the Villeneuve chicane during the short runs before running into the gravel again at Rivazza.

Verstappen would ultimately be classified seventh – one spot ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez – having encountered a slow-moving Hamilton at the same spot on his next attempt.

Verstappen swerved towards Hamilton in a display of aggression, with the Mercedes driver raising a hand in apology.

Perez was also embroiled in a traffic controversy, holding up Leclerc in the first sector in the closing minutes of the session.

Leclerc voiced his displeasure over team radio before drawing alongside the Red Bull driver on entry to Tosa.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso completed the top 10.

Lando Norris, the winner of the last race in Miami, could only manage 12th after a mistake on his lap.

That came after Norris had been more than half a second up on Leclerc in the first two sectors, hinting there is more pace in the McLaren.

Second practice (FP2) results – 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.906

2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.192

3. Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.380

4. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.391

5. George Russell Mercedes +0.405

6. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.517

7. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.541

8. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.646

9. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.920

10. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.932

11. Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.061

12. Lando Norris Mclaren +1.074

13. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.085

14. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.102

15. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.158

16. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.182

17. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.223

18. Alexander Albon Williams +1.229

19. Guanyu Zhou Sauber +1.700

20. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.942

