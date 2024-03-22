2024 Australian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 results

Lando Norris pipped the late-charging Max Verstappen to P1 in the opening practice session for the Australian Grand Prix.

It was a closely-contested hour with the top nine separated by just 0.209s.

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen all had a turn in P1 during Friday’s opening practice hour for the Australian Grand Prix.

But when all was said and done, and after a red flag stoppage, it was Norris who was on top of the timesheet by 0.018s.

Norris on the soft tyres led the way on the halfway mark with a 1:18.564, which put him a tenth up on Verstappen while Yuki Tsunoda was the quickest driver on the mediums in third place.

The session was red-flagged as Alex Albon crashed through Turns 6/7/8, spewing debris all over the track.

Once the marshals had cleared that up, there was a nine-minute window for the drivers to put in their final laps for the session.

Norris ended quickest with a 1:18.564, Verstappen was second, 0.018s seconds down, and George Russell third.

Carlos Sainz, returning to the grid after appendectomy surgery, was eighth quickest while F1’s Australian drivers were 10th and 11th with Oscar Piastri ahead of Daniel Ricciardo.

Times

1 Lando NORRIS 1:18.564 soft

2 Max VERSTAPPEN +0.018 soft

3 George RUSSELL +0.033 soft

4 Charles LECLERC +0.035 soft

5 Yuki TSUNODA +0.057 medium

6 Sergio PEREZ +0.078 soft

7 Lance STROLL +0.103 medium

8 Carlos SAINZ +0.122 soft

9 Lewis HAMILTON +0.207 soft

10 Oscar PIASTRI +0.354 medium

11 Daniel RICCIARDO +0.710 soft

12 Alexander ALBON +0.879 soft

13 Kevin MAGNUSSEN +0.925 medium

14 Logan SARGEANT +0.955 medium

15 Esteban OCON +0.997 soft

16 Nico HULKENBERG +1.040 medium

17 Pierre GASLY +1.058 soft

18 Fernando ALONSO +1.152 soft

19 Guanyu ZHOU +1.425 medium

20 Valtteri BOTTAS +1.450 medium

