Drivers took to the track for the second time on Friday for FP2 at the Australian Grand Prix.

After Lando Norris topped the times in FP1, it was the turn of Charles Leclerc to set the quickest time of 1:17.277.

Max Verstappen, who needed a new floor after an incident earlier in the day, was second, while Carlos Sainz rounded out the top three.

Alex Albon did not take part in the session after suffering a heavy crash in FP1 and is now a doubt for the rest of the weekend due to Williams lacking the necessary spare parts.

Full Free Practice Two results for the Australian Grand Prix

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:17.277 4

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.381 4

3 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.430 4

4 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.545 3

5 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.635 3

6 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.674 3

7 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.800 3

8 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.813 4

9 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.878 4

10 Yuki TSUNODA RB +0.911 3

11 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.144 5

12 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +1.257 3

13 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.301 4

14 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +1.308 5

15 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.414 3

16 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.425 4

17 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.428 3

18 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +1.557 3

19 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1.998 3

20 Alexander ALBON Williams DNS