2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 results

Charles Leclerc goes into qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix chasing a first pole position for 2024 after pipping Max Verstappen in final practice.

The Ferrari driver was 0.02s up on the reigning World Champion with Carlos Sainz clocking the third fastest time.

The results from the final practice hour in Melbourne

Red Bull dominated the early part of the session as Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen traded fastest lap times despite both complaining that they’re brakes were “not biting”.

It was all-change as Carlos Sainz came through with a 1:16.791 to lead at the halfway point in the hour-long session with Charles Leclerc making it a Ferrari 1-2.

The top eight spots on the timesheet saw the teams line up in formation with Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, and Aston Martin.

Swapping to fresh soft tyres late in the session for qualifying simulations, many of the drivers found it difficult to get pace out of Pirelli’s C5s and either went with two warm-up laps or did a cooldown between two flying laps.

The session ended with Leclerc quickest on the soft tyres, 0.020s up on Verstappen while Sainz in third, 0.077s, set his time on the mediums.

Times

1 Charles LECLERC 1:16.714

2 Max VERSTAPPEN +0.020

3 Carlos SAINZ +0.077

4 Lewis HAMILTON +0.092

5 George RUSSELL +0.172

6 Fernando ALONSO +0.283

7 Sergio PEREZ +0.300

8 Oscar PIASTRI +0.373

9 Lance STROLL +0.627

10 Lando NORRIS +0.776

11 Yuki TSUNODA +0.959

12 Valtteri BOTTAS +1.038

13 Alexander ALBON +1.045

14 Guanyu ZHOU +1.162

15 Esteban OCON +1.206

16 Nico HULKENBERG +1.227

17 Kevin MAGNUSSEN +1.247

18 Daniel RICCIARDO +1.249

19 Pierre GASLY +1.676

