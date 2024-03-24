2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix – Race results and F1 standings

Here are the complete results from the 2024 Australian Grand Prix, and the resulting championship standings.

A dramatic race unfolded at Albert Park in Melbourne, with the championship leader Max Verstappen suffering a very rare mechanical failure and retiring early in the Grand Prix.

Ferrari 1-2 as Max Verstappen suffers rare mechanical failure

Max Verstappen led the field away from his pole position but, with the DRS activated after the first lap, Carlos Sainz pounced upon the Red Bull driver to overtake and take the lead down the long back straight.

With Verstappen complaining about his car feeling very loose, it quickly became apparent something was wrong with his RB20 as smoke began bellowing from the rear of the car. The issue deteriorated quickly, and the Dutch driver was forced to peel into the pits and retire as a brake issue on the car couldn’t be fixed.

With Sainz out front, the Spaniard set about solidifying his position, and he controlled the race throughout ahead of his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

While Ferrari did have to worry about pressure from behind from Lando Norris as McLaren instructed Oscar Piastri aside to allow Norris through, the British driver was never able to put Leclerc under serious pressure.

Ferrari duly secured the 1-2 ahead of Norris, with Piastri in fourth to the enjoyment of the home fans in the grandstands.

Red Bull headed home with just a fifth-place reward as Sergio Perez moved up from his sixth-place grid position, with Fernando Alonso recovering from his 10th-place grid slot to sixth as he capitalised on a Virtual Safety Car interruption to shed the hard tyres he started the race with.

George Russell looked set to finish seventh for Mercedes, but crashed heavily on the final lap to bring out the Virtual Safety Car once again – the race thus ending under that neutralisation. Russell had been applying serious pressure on Alonso for sixth, but lost control lining up the Spaniard into the back straight.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll thus inherited seventh, RB’s Yuki Tsunoda was eighth, Nico Hulkenberg claimed ninth and Haas scored a double points finish with Kevin Magnussen scoring 10th.

Aside from Verstappen, the only other retirement was fellow World Champion Lewis Hamilton as the Mercedes driver suffered an apparent power unit failure.

2024 Australian Grand Prix race results (Melbourne)

1. Carlos Sainz Ferrari 58 Laps 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +2.366 3. Lando Norris McLaren +5.904 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren +35.770 5. Sergio Perez Red Bull +56.309

6. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +80.992 7. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +93.222

8. Yuki Tsunoda RB +95.601

9. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +104.553

10. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap

11. Alex Albon Williams +1 Lap

12. Daniel Ricciardo RB +1 Lap

13. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 Lap

14. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1 Lap

15. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1 Lap

16. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 Lap

17. George Russell Mercedes +1 Lap 18. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes DNF 19. Max Verstappen Red Bull DNF

2024 F1 Drivers’ Championship standings – Australian Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 51

2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 47

3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 46

4 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 40

5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 28

6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 27

7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 20

8 George Russell GBR Mercedes 18

9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 8

10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 7

11 Oliver Bearman GBR Ferrari 6

12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN RB Honda RBPT 4

13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 3

14 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 1

15 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 0

16 Zhou Guanyu CHN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS RB Honda RBPT 0

18 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 0

19 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 0

20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0

2024 F1 Constructors’ Championship standings – Australian Grand Prix

1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 97

2 Ferrari 93

3 McLaren Mercedes 55

4 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 27

5 Mercedes 26

6 RB Honda RBPT 4

7 Haas Ferrari 4

8 Williams Mercedes 0

9 Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

10 Alpine Renault 0

