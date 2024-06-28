2024 Austrian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 results (Spielberg)

Here are the complete results from the first free practice session (FP1) at the Austrian Grand Prix, the 11th round of the F1 2024 season at the popular Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Red Bull driver and reigning F1 World Champion Max Verstappen set the pace in FP1, with his fastest lap on soft tyres 0.276s ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

FP1 results from the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix

It was far from a straightforward session for Verstappen, however, with the Dutchman dramatically slowing to a halt on the main straight at the halfway stage of the session having lost drive at the penultimate corner of his previous lap.

A sensor issue was found to be the culprit behind Verstappen’s stoppage, with the World Championship leader soon returning to the track to post the quickest time of all.

Charles Leclerc headed team-mate Carlos Sainz as the Ferrari drivers were classified third and fourth respectively, with Lewis Hamilton fifth for Mercedes.

Esteban Ocon continued Alpine’s upturn in form with sixth, ahead of Lance Stroll, George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and Fernando Alonso.

McLaren driver Lando Norris, who has finished a close second to Verstappen at three of the last four races, had to settle for 13th after briefly running into the gravel at Turn 4 on his soft-lap run in the closing moments of the session.

Norris was one place behind Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who ended up 12th at a circuit where he failed to reach Q3 last season.

With the third of six F1 2024 sprint weekends being held in Austria, the teams and drivers have just a matter of hours to finetune their setups before heading into sprint qualifying.

A 24-lap sprint race will be held on Saturday morning before qualifying for Sunday’s main race is held later that day.

First practice (FP1) results – 2024 Austrian Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:05.685

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.276

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.370

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.443

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.569

6 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.612

7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.699

8 George Russell Mercedes +0.701

9 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.894

10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.918

11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.049

12 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.098

13 Lando Norris McLaren +1.195

14 Guanyu Zhou Sauber +1.234

15 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.240

16 Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.277

17 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.281

18 Alexander Albon Williams +1.310

19 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.460

20 Logan Sargeant Williams +1.574

