2024 Austrian Grand Prix – Qualifying results (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

Here are the complete results from qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, the 11th round of the F1 2024 season at the popular Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

The Austrian Grand Prix is the third of six sprint events across F1 2024, with the grid for the grand prix set on Saturday afternoon after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen converted pole to victory in the mini race earlier in the day.

Qualifying results from the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix

Verstappen’s 10th sprint win since the alternative format was introduced in F1 2021 extended his lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris in the Drivers’ standings to 71 points, with 25 – plus a bonus point for fastest lap – up for grabs for the winner of the main race on Sunday.

The Austrian Grand Prix will last 71 laps.

Austrian Grand Prix 2024: Q1 results

1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:05.263

2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.048

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.073

4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.187

5 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.245

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.246

7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.278

8 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.300

9 Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.306

10 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.311

11 George Russell Mercedes +0.322

12 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.324

13 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.333

14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.335

15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.393

16 Alexander Albon Williams +0.473

17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.556

18 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.584

19 Logan Sargeant Williams +0.593

20 Guanyu Zhou Sauber +0.798

Austrian Grand Prix 2024: Q2 results

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.469

2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.547

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.547

4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.584

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.601

6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.634

7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.635

8 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.675

9 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.793

10 Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.805

11 Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.820

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.866

13 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.878

14 Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.943

15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.170

Austrian Grand Prix 2024: Q3 results and provisional grid

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.314

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.404

3 George Russell Mercedes +0.526

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.537

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.589

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.730

7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.734

8 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.888

9 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.071

10 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.569

