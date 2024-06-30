2024 Austrian Grand Prix – race results and latest F1 standings (Spielberg)
There was high drama late on as Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crashed to give Mercedes an unlikely win in Spielberg.
Verstappen and Norris were battling from their second stops onwards as a slow tyre change brought the Red Bull man back into range for Norris.
But in ended in tears when the two clashed going into Turn 3, leaving Norris out of the race and Verstappen down in fifth.
1 George RUSSELL Mercedes 1:24:22.798 71 laps
2 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +1.906
3 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +4.533
4 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +23.142
5 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +37.253
6 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +54.088
7 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +54.672
8 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +60.355
9 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +61.169
10 Pierre GASLY Alpine +61.766
11 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +67.056
12 Esteban OCON Alpine +68.325
13 Lance STROLL Aston Martin Lapped
14 Yuki TSUNODA RB Lapped
15 Alexander ALBON Williams Lapped
16 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber Lapped
17 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber Lapped
18 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin Lapped
19 Logan SARGEANT Williams Lapped
20 Lando NORRIS McLaren DNF
Standings
1 Verstappen Red Bull 237
2 Norris McLaren 156
3 Leclerc Ferrari 150
4 Sainz Ferrari 135
5 Perez Red Bull 118
6 Piastri McLaren 112
7 Russell Mercedes 111
8 Hamilton Mercedes 85
9 Alonso Aston Martin 41
10 Tsunoda Team RB 19
11 Stroll Aston Martin 17
12 Ricciardo Team RB 11
13 Bearman Ferrari 6
14 Hulkenberg Haas 14
15 Gasly Alpine 6
16 Ocon Alpine 3
17 Albon Williams 2
18 Magnussen Haas 5
19 Zhou Kick Sauber 0
20 Bottas Kick Sauber 0
21 Sargeant Williams 0
1 Red Bull 355
2 Ferrari 291
3 McLaren 268
4 Mercedes 196
5 Aston Martin 58
6 Team RB 30
7 Haas 19
8 Alpine 9
9 Williams 2
10 Kick Sauber 0