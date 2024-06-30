There was high drama late on as Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crashed to give Mercedes an unlikely win in Spielberg.

Verstappen and Norris were battling from their second stops onwards as a slow tyre change brought the Red Bull man back into range for Norris.

But in ended in tears when the two clashed going into Turn 3, leaving Norris out of the race and Verstappen down in fifth.

2024 Austrian Grand Prix – race results and latest F1 standings (Spielberg)

1 George RUSSELL Mercedes 1:24:22.798 71 laps

2 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +1.906

3 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +4.533

4 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +23.142

5 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +37.253

6 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +54.088

7 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +54.672

8 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +60.355

9 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +61.169

10 Pierre GASLY Alpine +61.766

11 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +67.056

12 Esteban OCON Alpine +68.325

13 Lance STROLL Aston Martin Lapped

14 Yuki TSUNODA RB Lapped

15 Alexander ALBON Williams Lapped

16 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber Lapped

17 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber Lapped

18 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin Lapped

19 Logan SARGEANT Williams Lapped

20 Lando NORRIS McLaren DNF

Standings

1 Verstappen Red Bull 237

2 Norris McLaren 156

3 Leclerc Ferrari 150

4 Sainz Ferrari 135

5 Perez Red Bull 118

6 Piastri McLaren 112

7 Russell Mercedes 111

8 Hamilton Mercedes 85

9 Alonso Aston Martin 41

10 Tsunoda Team RB 19

11 Stroll Aston Martin 17

12 Ricciardo Team RB 11

13 Bearman Ferrari 6

14 Hulkenberg Haas 14

15 Gasly Alpine 6

16 Ocon Alpine 3

17 Albon Williams 2

18 Magnussen Haas 5

19 Zhou Kick Sauber 0

20 Bottas Kick Sauber 0

21 Sargeant Williams 0

1 Red Bull 355

2 Ferrari 291

3 McLaren 268

4 Mercedes 196

5 Aston Martin 58

6 Team RB 30

7 Haas 19

8 Alpine 9

9 Williams 2

10 Kick Sauber 0