2024 Austrian Grand Prix – Sprint qualifying results (Spielberg)

Sprint qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix sees the grid set for the Sprint on Saturday around the Red Bull Ring.

With the Sprint format having now had a split between this and ‘standard’ qualifying for the Grand Prix, the drivers are able to focus fully on the Sprint qualifying as a result.

2024 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint qualifying results

As a reminder, the format mirrors Grand Prix qualifying in that the bottom five drivers get eliminated at the end of SQ1 (Sprint qualifying 1) and SQ2, with the top 10 shooting out for pole – though the sessions are shortened to 12, 10 and eight minutes respectively.

The drivers have to take part in SQ1 and SQ2 on medium tyres, with soft tyres mandatory for SQ3, with only one set of each available in each part of the session.

In SQ1, Lewis Hamilton ran wide into the gravel at Turn 6 and kicked up gravel, losing him time and getting his first lap time deleted in the process, with the same applying to Zhou Guanyu.

This left a second run required for most drivers on the same set of medium tyres as they looked for a way through to SQ2, and Hamilton worked his way through traffic to put himself P11 as others wound up for a final run.

Yuki Tsunoda ran wide at Turn 9 and spun late on, but his initial run was enough to see him through to SQ2.

More to come as the session unfolds.

Austrian Grand Prix 2024: SQ1 results

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull 1:05.690

2 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.074

3 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.091

4 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.096

5 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.347

6 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.391

7 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.459

8 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +0.566

9 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.653

10 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +0.697

11 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.775

12 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.797

13 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.814

14 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.828

15 Yuki TSUNODA RB +0.867

Eliminated

16 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +0.891

17 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +0.893

18 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +1.035

19 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.064

20 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber+1.507

More to follow…

