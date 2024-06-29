A thrilling race produced a familiar result as Max Verstappen held off the attacking McLarens to win the 10th sprint of his career.

The Dutchman did not have it easy with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in his wing mirrors early on but he was able to make a gap during the middle section of the race, ultimately holding onto the lead until the end of the 23-lap event.

Piastri finished P2 with Norris in P3. George Russell was in fourth with Carlos Sainz in fifth, Lewis Hamilton in sixth, Charles Leclerc in seventh and Sergio Perez rounding out the points in eighth.

2024 Austrian Grand Prix – Sprint race results (Spielberg) in full

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing LEADER

2 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +4.616

3 Lando NORRIS McLaren +5.348

4 George RUSSELL Mercedes +8.354

5 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +9.989

6 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +11.207

7 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +13.424

8 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +17.409

9 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +24.067

10 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +30.175

11 Esteban OCON Alpine +30.839

12 Pierre GASLY Alpine +31.308

13 Yuki TSUNODA RB +35.452

14 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +38.423

15 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +39.397

16 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +43.155

17 Logan SARGEANT Williams +44.076

18 Alexander ALBON Williams +44.673

19 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +46.511

20 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber +53.143