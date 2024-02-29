All the times as Formula 1 had its very first Free Practice 2 sessions of the 2024 season under the lights in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton topped the times with his team-mate George Russell in P2 and Fernando Alonso completing the top three.

Max Verstappen meanwhile was down in sixth as Red Bull appeared to hide some of their potential.

FP1’s time topper Daniel Ricciardo finished FP2 in 12th while Lando Norris made a mistake in his quali simulation which him finish well off the pace in 20th.

Full Free Practice Two results from Bahrain:

1 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes 1:30.374

2 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.206

3 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.286

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.395

5 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.410

6 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.477

7 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.510

8 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.517

9 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.739

10 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.741

11 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.959

12 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +1.142

13 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.341

14 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1.390

15 Yuki TSUNODA RB +1.507

16 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.577

17 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +1.627

18 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.653

19 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber +1.674

20 Lando NORRIS McLaren +2.234