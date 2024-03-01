Check out the complete results from the third practice session at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where Carlos Sainz took top spot.

With the action heating up at the Bahrain International Circuit as the drivers took to the track for the final session ahead of qualifying, all eyes were on Red Bull to see whether the pace of the RB20 would be unleashed.

After two quiet practice sessions on Friday for the team expected to be the dominant force, Red Bull did have a stronger session – but it was Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz who took the headline time.

Fernando Alonso had set the pace through the first half of the session as the drivers embarked on their medium tyre longer runs but, with attention turning to the soft tyres in the final 20 minutes, the pace ramped up significantly.

Sergio Perez was first of the expected frontrunners to knock Alonso off top spot as the Mexican went 0.350 seconds quicker than the Spaniard using the soft tyre, before shuffled back down to eighth as the McLarens, Mercedes’ George Russell, and Max Verstappen went quicker.

With the reigning World Champion at the top, it appeared Red Bull’s pace had finally been unleashed – but the Dutch driver was knocked off top spot as Alonso used the soft tyre to beat him by less than half a tenth.

Carlos Sainz then made it a Spanish 1-2, as he displaced Alonso by going a tenth-and-a-half quicker on the softs, knocking Verstappen down to third.

With three different teams in the top three, Leclerc underlined Ferrari’s pace with fourth spot after going quarter of a second slower than Sainz’s pace, while Lando Norris led McLaren’s change with fifth place – Oscar Piastri finished seventh, with the two papaya cars split by Mercedes’ George Russell.

At the back, it was a bad day for Alpine, with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finishing 18th and 20th, split by Williams’ Logan Sargeant.

FP3 Free Practice 3 Results – 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix



1. Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:30.824 2. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.141

3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.238

4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.270 5. Lando Norris McLaren +0.294

6. George Russell Mercedes +0.366

7. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.386

8. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.424

9. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.454

10. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.572

11. Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.625

12. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.628

13. Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.807

14. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.847 15. Alex Albon Williams +1.141

16. Zhou Guanyu Stake +1.176 17. Valtteri Bottas Stake +1.272

18. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.300 19. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.301

20. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.558



