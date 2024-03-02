2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – race results and standings

Check out the latest F1 results as Max Verstappen claimed victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix with Sergio Perez in second and Carlos Sainz in third.

With all 20 drivers choosing to start on the soft C3 tyres, Verstappen nailed his launch to secure the lead, while Lance Stroll saw himself dropping from P12 to last at the opening turn, following a collision with Nico Hulkenberg.

As Verstappen began to scamper away from his pursuers, George Russell in the Mercedes relieved Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc of P2 with a move at Turn 4, as Carlos Sainz joined his Ferrari team-mate and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez to trigger a four-way scrap, Leclerc soon losing another position to Perez after a series of lock-ups.

Sainz had been making the point to Ferrari that he was faster than those ahead, but took matters into his own hands, pushing his way through on Leclerc at Turn 1 on the eleventh lap, Leclerc bailing out through Turn 2 as the risk of contact grew.

In the first round of pit stops, Perez took on the hard C1 tyres and put them to swift use, passing Russell out of Turn 4, making it a Red Bull one-two. Leclerc had regained track position over Sainz, but the Spaniard took P4 back through the opening turn come Lap 17.

The second round of pit stops saw Lewis Hamilton make the undercut work to pass McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, moving him up to P8, while he picked off Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin a couple of laps later.

Russell in the other Mercedes would lose places though, a big lock-up and wide moment into Turn 10 opening the door for Leclerc to complete the move at Turn 11 and improve to P4 on the 46th lap.

It would prove to be a very comfortable victory for Verstappen, who also claimed the fastest lap to collect the maximum 26 points, Perez and Sainz completing the podium.

Race results – 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing

2 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +22.457 2

3 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +25.110 2

4 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +39.669 2

5 George RUSSELL Mercedes +46.788 2

6 Lando NORRIS McLaren +48.458 2

7 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +50.324 2

8 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +56.082 2

9 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +74.887

10 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +92.900

11 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber +1L

12 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1L

13 Daniel RICCIARDO RB1 +1L

14 Yuki TSUNODA RB1 +1L

15 Alexander ALBON Williams +1L

16 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1L

17 Esteban OCON Alpine +1L

18 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1L

19 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +1L

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams +2L

F1 standings after 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix

Drivers’ Championship

1. Max Verstappen – 26 points

2. Sergio Perez – 18

3. Carlos Sainz – 15

4. Charles Leclerc – 12

5. George Russell – 10

6. Lando Norris – 8

7. Lewis Hamilton – 6

8. Oscar Piastri – 4

9. Fernando Alonso – 2

10. Lance Stroll – 1

11. Zhou Guanyu – 0

12. Kevin Magnussen – 0

13. Daniel Ricciardo – 0

14. Yuki Tsunoda – 0

15. Alex Albon – 0

16. Nico Hulkenberg – 0

17. Esteban Ocon – 0

18. Pierre Gasly – 0

19. Valtteri Bottas – 0

20. Logan Sargeant – 0

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull – 44 points

2. Ferrari – 27

3. Mercedes – 16

4. McLaren – 12

5. Aston Martin – 3

6. Sauber – 0

7. Haas – 0

8. RB – 0

9. Williams – 0

10. Alpine – 0

Read next – Bahrain Grand Prix: Verstappen’s title defence off to perfect start as Ferrari rivalry gets spicy