A slightly damp and cold Silverstone circuit awaited the drivers for first practice for the 2024 British Grand Prix – check out the full results!

The first practice session at Silverstone took place in typically British weather conditions, with mild damp at the start of the hour giving way to a frenetic pace as conditions improved.

Lando Norris sets the pace in British GP first practice

Bouncing back from his disappointment in retiring from the Austrian Grand Prix after a clash with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Lando Norris used the soft tyre to pop in a 1:27.420 and go over a tenth clear of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Oscar Piastri underlined a strong session for McLaren by going third quickest but slowed to a halt in the pitlane entry with a self-reported hydraulic issue as the clock hit five minutes to go. His time was two-tenths off Norris’ race, with his breakdown resulting in a brief pitlane closure to allow his car to be retrieved.

Verstappen finished fourth, a further tenth back from Norris, although didn’t run the soft tyre for his fastest lap. Austrian GP winner George Russell was in fifth place for Mercedes, also having set his fastest time on the medium tyre.

There were four junior drivers taking place in the session, as some teams took the opportunity to tick another box on their obligatory junior driver opportunities.

Haas ran their new 2025 signing Oliver Bearman in his latest FP1 appearance, stepping into Kevin Magnussen’s car.

Red Bull took Sergio Perez out of his car to give a session to Isack Hadjar, who had a moment with Norris at the conclusion of the session as he failed to spot the McLaren driver approaching him quickly through the first turn.

The stewards are set to investigate the incident for alleged impeding.

Alpine gave Pierre Gasly’s car to reserve driver Jack Doohan, and Williams ran Franco Colapinto in Logan Sargeant’s.

VCARB lost a car very early on in the hour, with Yuki Tsunoda spinning off into the gravel at Woodcote – he wasn’t able to extricate himself and, as a result, the red flags briefly came out to allow for the recovery of the car.

FP1 Results – 2024 British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:27.420 2. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.134 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.211 4. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.309 5. George Russell Mercedes +0.318 6. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.374 7. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.438 8. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.483 9. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.505 10. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.554 11. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.662 12. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.834 13. Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.057 14. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.116 15. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.170 16. Alex Albon Williams +1.229 17. Jack Doohan Alpine +1.315 18. Franco Colapinto Williams +1.658 19. Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.850 20. Isack Hadjar Red Bull +2.444

