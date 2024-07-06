All the results from the third and final practice session at a wet Silverstone circuit for the 2024 British Grand Prix.

The drivers were made to contend with treacherous conditions and even Max Verstappen found himself involuntarily spinning on a wet tarmac.

Pierre Gasly was next to spin and while Verstappen was lucky enough to stay on the track, the Frenchman was not and found himself beached in the gravel and out of the session.

Daniel Ricciardo meanwhile may find himself in trouble with the stewards after veering right and left in the pit lane.

2024 British Grand Prix – FP3 results (Silverstone)

1 George RUSSELL Mercedes 1:37.529

2 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.035

3 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.185

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.610

5 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.864

6 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.925

7 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +1.125

8 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +1.411

9 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +1.755

10 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.811

11 Alexander ALBON Williams +2.074

12 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +2.171

13 Logan SARGEANT Williams +2.173

14 Yuki TSUNODA RB +2.291

15 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +2.713

16 Esteban OCON Alpine +2.901

17 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +3.010

18 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +3.294

19 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber

20 Pierre GASLY Alpine