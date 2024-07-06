The qualifying results are on their way in from a wet Silverstone, as the session unfolds at the British Grand Prix weekend.

It was already confirmed ahead of the session that Pierre Gasly would be starting the race at the back of the grid after taking multiple new power unit components beyond his allocation for the season, but there was a lot to be decided heading into the session at Silverstone.

Qualifying results: 2024 British Grand Prix

Q1

The session started with the drivers on intermediate tyres, but the track was drying quickly at Silverstone. This led to significant track improvement in the early minutes, but with dark clouds lingering over certain sections of the circuit, the risk of further rain was still present.

But a red flag period came as Sergio Perez found himself beached on the exit at Copse, getting onto the wet part of the track and spinning helplessly backwards into the gravel.

The session restarted with the threat of further rain, with a queue at the end of the pit lane for the drivers to get more laps in – and a frantic end to the first part of qualifying included a trip to the gravel even for Max Verstappen, but he was able to see himself through.

Q1 standings

1 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes 1:29.547

2 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.559

3 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.949

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +1.010

5 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +1.348

6 Yuki TSUNODA RB +1.447

7 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.588

8 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber +1.643

9 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +1.717

10 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +1.744

11 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull +1.795

12 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.863

13 Lando NORRIS McLaren +2.049

14 Logan SARGEANT Williams +2.061

15 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +2.382

ELIMINATED

16 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +2.884

17 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +3.358

18 Esteban OCON Alpine +5.010

19 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +8.801

20 Pierre GASLY Alpine +10.257

Q2

After the unpredictability of Q1, Q2 saw the track dry throughout the session as the remaining 15 drivers could take in the circuit in more representative conditions.

With the track improving all the time, the big name to fall out of qualifying at the second stage was Charles Leclerc, who was dropped into 11th place by Lance Stroll at the last moment to set up an intriguing Q3 session.

Q2 standings

1 Lando NORRIS McLaren 1:26.559

2 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.164

3 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.171

4 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.174

5 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.211

6 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull +0.237

7 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.284

8 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +0.288

9 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.374

10 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.379

ELIMINATED

11 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.538

12 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.616

13 Yuki TSUNODA RB +0.710

14 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber +1.308

15 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +1.390

Q3

The session had all the makings of a close one, with Verstappen thought to be carrying damage and the McLaren duo looking quick, as well as the Mercedes pair appearing in the mix.

After the first runs, it was an all British top three as Russell, Norris and Hamilton topped the times, but with one more run to come.

Norris had to bail out of his final lap, and while Hamilton pipped Russell to start with, his Mercedes team-mate roared back to take a home pole, a Mercedes 1-2 and an all-British top three.

Q3 standings

1 George RUSSELL Mercedes 1:25.819

2 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.171

3 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.211

4 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull +0.384

5 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.418

6 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +0.519

7 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.690

8 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.766

9 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.821

10 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +1.098

Provisional starting grid

1. George Russell, Mercedes

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Lando Norris, McLaren

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

7. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

8. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

9. Alex Albon, Williams

10. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

12. Logan Sargeant, Williams

13. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB

14. Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber

15. Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB

16. Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber

17. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

18. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

19. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

20. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

