2024 British Grand Prix – Race results and latest F1 standings (Silverstone)

The race results are in from Silverstone from an absolute thriller of a British Grand Prix, with both wet and dry conditions in play.

The results were not a given until the very end of the race, with every outcome possible and multiple leaders during a cracker of a British Grand Prix.

British Grand Prix results: Lewis Hamilton wins at Silverstone

An all-British top three got off the line equally but Lando Norris ran wide of the apex of the first braking zone at Village, allowing Max Verstappen to swoop around the outside and into the top three behind the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Rather than the Red Bull driver closing in on the lead, however, the Mercedes drivers were able to brake the DRS range of the chasing pack in an impressive show of pace.

With rain hanging in the air, however, drops started to fall as the battles started to heat up on track. As Norris and Verstappen collided last weekend, he did not put up a fight against Norris as he dived down the inside at Stowe to make reclaim that third place on the road, all while the waterproofs began to be put on among the packed British crowd – with Oscar Piastri following his team-mate past the Red Bull driver a couple of laps later at the end of the Hangar Straight.

But at the front, with rain falling, Hamilton closed right up to the back of his team-mate and passed him at Stowe to take the lead of the race, with both Mercedes drivers running off track at Abbey and Norris jumping ahead of Russell in the process, before pouncing on Hamilton at Abbey a lap later on a slippery surface.

Oscar Piastri also slipped ahead of both Mercedes drivers to make it a McLaren 1-2, with more rain expected while the likes of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez fell a lap behind after pitting for intermediate tyres in the first rain shower, while the track was never wet enough for them.

With the track worsening, Piastri took an extra lap after Norris stopped and ended up sixth, while Verstappen jumped into the podium places ahead of Russell as he pitted at the right time.

Unfortunately for Russell, though, on lap 33 of 52, he was told to retire for Mercedes with a suspected water system issue.

But further drama would come when the track dried out again, with Hamilton stopping for slick tyres the lap before Norris – with the McLaren driver enduring a 4.5-second stop and coming out behind the Mercedes in the fight for the win.

But Verstappen, running hard tyres, was not to be counted out, having the benefit of more durable rubber, closing up behind Norris with four laps to go and sweeping around the outside of him at Stowe to move him up to second place, three seconds behind Hamilton.

Hamilton, however, was able to hold off Verstappen’s charge to claim his long-awaited 104th career victory, 57 races after his last win in Saudi Arabia 2021, a record ninth race win at Silverstone in the process.

2024 British Grand Prix classification

1 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes 1:22:27.059 52 laps

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull +1.465

3 Lando NORRIS McLaren +7.547

4 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +12.429

5 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +47.318

6 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +55.722

7 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +56.569

8 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +63.577

9 Alexander ALBON Williams +68.387

10 Yuki TSUNODA VCARB +79.303

11 Logan SARGEANT Williams +88.960

12 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +90.153

13 Daniel RICCIARDO VCARB +1 lap

14 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +1 lap

15 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +1 lap

16 Esteban OCON Alpine +2 laps

17 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +2 laps

18 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber +2 laps

Did not finish

George RUSSELL Mercedes

Pierre GASLY Alpine

Drivers’ Championship standings after 2024 British Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen – 255 points

2. Lando Norris – 171

3. Charles Leclerc – 150

4. Carlos Sainz – 145

5. Oscar Piastri – 124

6. Sergio Perez – 118

7. George Russell – 111

8. Lewis Hamilton – 110

9. Fernando Alonso – 45

10. Lance Stroll – 23

11. Nico Hulkenberg – 22

12. Yuki Tsunoda – 20

13. Daniel Ricciardo – 11

14. Oliver Bearman – 6

15. Pierre Gasly – 6

16. Kevin Magnussen – 5

17. Alexander Albon – 4

18. Esteban Ocon – 3

19. Zhou Guanyu – 0

20. Valtteri Bottas – 0

21. Logan Sargeant – 0

Constructors’ Championship standings

1. Red Bull – 373 points

2. Ferrari – 302

3. McLaren – 295

4. Mercedes – 221

5. Aston Martin – 68

6. VCARB – 31

7. Haas – 27

8. Alpine – 9

9. Williams – 4

10. Sauber – 0

