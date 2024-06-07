2024 Canadian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 results (Montreal)

Here are the complete results from the first free practice session (FP1) at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the F1 2024 season at the fan-favourite Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

McLaren driver Lando Norris set the pace in FP1, with his quickest lap of 1:24:435 on soft tyres good enough for P1 ahead of Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

FP1 results from the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was fourth for Mercedes, with Max Verstappen’s Red Bull rounding out the top five.

With rain in Montreal expected to have a big influence on the outcome of the weekend, there was no on-track running for the first 25 minutes due to the conditions.

While the session began as scheduled, the pit lane was officially closed, preventing drivers from going out as marshals attempted to clear the standing water on the track.

The session finally got underway just before the halfway mark, but the red flags were out just 11 minutes later after Zhou Guanyu lost control of his Sauber and struck the wall at the right-hand kink of Turn 5.

The weather cleared up rapidly after that interlude, with the lap times tumbling on intermediate tyres as the track dried quickly with 23 minutes remaining.

Such was the rate of improvement of the conditions, in fact, that drivers were able to switch to slick tyres before the end of the session, with Norris taking top spot amid a late flurry of quick laps.

Zhou, as well as Jack Doohan – standing in for Esteban Ocon in this session for Alpine – and Alex Albon, were the three drivers who did not record a lap time across the hour-long session.

First practice (FP1) results – 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:24.435

2. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.328

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.871

4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.535

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +2.067

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.319

7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +3.149

8 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +3.235

9 Sergio Perez Red Bull +3.623

10 George Russell Mercedes +4.106

11 Daniel Ricciardo RB +4.147

12 Yuki Tsunoda RB +4.288

13 Kevin Magnussen Haas +4.617

14 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +8.391

15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +8.976

16 Logan Sargeant Williams +12.151

17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +16.095

18 Guanyu Zhou Sauber no time

Jack Doohan Alpine no time

20 Alexander Albon Williams no time

