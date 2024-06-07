2024 Canadian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 results (Montreal)

Here are the complete results from the second free practice session (FP2) at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the F1 2024 season at the fan-favourite Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso set the pace in FP1, with his fastest lap of 1:15.810 enough to take top spot, 0.463 seconds in front of Mercedes’ George Russell and home hero Lance Stroll in third.

FP2 results from the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc, the winner of the last race in Monaco, was fourth for Ferrari, having been the only driver inside the top 10 to set his quickest time on medium tyres.

Daniel Ricciardo was fifth for RB, marginally in front of Kevin Magnussen with Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon and Sergio Perez.

There was no place in the top 10 for World Championship leader Max Verstappen, who suffered an ERS issue on his Red Bull RB20.

The three-time World Champion ended the session 18th, ahead only of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine and FP1 pace-setter Lando Norris of McLaren.

Second practice (FP2) results – 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

1 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.810

2 George Russell Mercedes +0.463

3 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.654

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.746

5 Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.921

6 Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.963

7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.098

8 Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.141

9 Alexander Albon Williams +1.167

10 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.231

11 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.607

12 Logan Sargeant Williams +1.686

13 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.912

14 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +2.007

15 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.093

16 Oscar Piastri McLaren +3.198

17 Guanyu Zhou Sauber +3.277

18 Max Verstappen Red Bull +3.501

19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +4.979

20 Lando Norris McLaren +5.033

