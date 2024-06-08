2024 Canadian Grand Prix – Qualifying results (Montreal)

The grid is in the process of being set for the Canadian Grand Prix, and here are the results as they come in from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

There have already been big-name exits from qualifying, with Sergio Perez being knocked out in Q1 and the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz eliminated in Q2.

Canadian Grand Prix qualifying results

With the threat of rain placed at 80% in the session, it was unsurprising to see every driver want to put in as many laps as possible throughout Q1 – and that led to plenty of traffic as a result, with the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve not leaving much room for manoeuvre.

From the expected front-runners, Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri were both at threat of going out at the end of Q1, but while Piastri was able to climb out of trouble, Perez was not – getting knocked out in Q1 for the second race in a row while his team-mate topped the first part of qualifying.

Q2 started with the rain beginning to fall, so the drivers took to the track to give as much as they could while the track surface was dry, meaning the first laps may well have been crucial.

But the rain held off – for Q2 at least – with only spots falling for the next 15 minutes as the drivers looked to make it into the top 10.

However, after a flurry of activity and after such a glorious weekend in Monaco last time out, both Ferrari drivers were knocked out at the end of Q2 – with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both failing to make it through to the top 10 shootout.

More to follow at the end of Q3…

Results – Canadian Grand Prix qualifying 2024

11 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:12.691

12 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.037

13 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.045

14 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.225

15 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.249

16 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing 1:13.326

17 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +0.040

18 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.109

19 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +0.653

20 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber +0.966

