2024 Chinese Grand Prix – Qualifying results (Shanghai International Circuit)

Here are the complete results from the qualifying session for the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The qualifying session for the Chinese Grand Prix is underway, with the 20 drivers deciding the grid order for the race.

Q2:

The Q2 session was red-flagged with six minutes remaining, due to Carlos Sainz crashing his Ferrari after an error coming off the final corner.

But Sainz managed to get his car moving again and back to the pits for repairs during the stoppage, allowing him to resume the session – making it through in third place behind Verstappen and Perez’s Red Bulls.

Eliminated were Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in 11th, ahead of RB’s Daniel Ricciardo and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Alex Albon was down in 14th for Williams, getting on team radio to complain about “everything being on a knife edge”, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was the slowest driver of the Q2 session.

Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.794 Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.232 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.574 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.605 Lando Norris McLaren +0.666

George Russell Mercedes +0.815 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.858 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.865

Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.873 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.975 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.044 Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.140 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.429 Alex Albon Williams +1.447 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.669

Q1:

Verstappen picked up where he’d left off on Saturday morning by heading the field in Q1, setting a 1:34.742 on his final run to beat Charles Leclerc by just 0.055 seconds, while Sprint polesitter Lando Norris finished third.

Zhou Guanyu wasn’t able to replicate his Friday heroics as the Sauber driver was knocked out in 16th place, ahead of Haas’ Kevin Magnussen in 17th.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who was the early leader of the Sprint, was a shock elimination as he could only manage 18th place – an error into the hairpin on his final flying lap costing him any chance of making it through.

Yuki Tsunoda continued his difficult weekend as the RB driver could only finish 19th, getting on the team radio to suggest something was wrong with his car as he felt his lap had been quite good.

Logan Sargeant finished in 20th for Williams, sliding off the track on his final run.

Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.742 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.055 Lando Norris McLaren +0.100

Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.228

Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.272

Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.326 George Russell Mercedes +0.342 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.374 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.427

Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.545

Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.592

Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.614

Alex Albon Williams +0.642

Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.701

Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.715

Zhou Guanyu Sauber +0.763

Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.774

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.831

Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.004

Logan Sargeant Williams +1.616

