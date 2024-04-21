2024 Chinese Grand Prix – Race results and latest F1 standings (Shanghai)

Max Verstappen was in total control as he won the Chinese Grand Prix, McLaren’s Lando Norris split the Red Bulls.

The marauding pockets of rain had cleared away from the Shanghai circuit for race day it was thought, but Verstappen reporting some drizzle as he lad the pack away on the formation lap threatened to upset the strategies. All drivers in the top 10 started on medium tyres.

And it was a flying start for Verstappen turned pole into the race lead, while Fernando Alonso muscled his Aston Martin between the Red Bulls and up to P2. by Lap 5, Perez was back into P2, sliding down the inside on Alonso at Turn 6.

A couple of laps later, Alonso dropped out of the podium places as Lando Norris came through in his McLaren at Turn 14, the Brit making sure to cut off Alonso’s attempted cut back, all while the Red Bull pair were disappearing up the road.

A rapid double-stack from Red Bull on Lap 14 swapped both Verstappen and Perez over to the hard tyre with a 2.1 and 2-second pit-stop respectively.

And by Lap 19, Verstappen reclaimed the lead from Norris, who alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, were the drivers yet to pit and toying with the idea of a one-stop.

Just a couple of laps later, Valtteri Bottas’ Ferrari power unit let go, his stricken Sauber triggering the Virtual Safety Car as Leclerc took the chance to pit for hard tyres, while McLaren, much to the irritation of Norris, did not bring the Brit in until his following tour of the Shanghai International Circuit, Lap 23.

The VSC was upgraded to a full Safety Car on Lap 24, which lured Verstappen and Perez in for new hard tyres. Verstappen, Norris and Leclerc was now the top three, with Perez down to fourth.

Verstappen would nail the restart to maintain his lead, but the Safety Car was quickly back out as Lance Stroll lifted the rear of Daniel Ricciardo’s RB into the air, landing Stroll a 10-second time penalty, while Ricciardo’s team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and Kevin Magnussen also collided, putting Tsunoda out of the race.

It later became a double-DNF for RB, with the diffuser damage too great for Ricciardo to carry on.

By Lap 32 the track was back to green, Verstappen maintaining his control on proceedings as he raced on to his fourth victory of the season, followed over the line by Norris and Perez, who successfully took the final podium spot back from Leclerc.

2024 Chinese Grand Prix final order

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +4.034

3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +4.624

4 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +20.179

5 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +35.403

6 George RUSSELL Mercedes +32.925

7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +37.206

8 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +47.432

9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +51.414

10 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +55.629

11 Esteban OCON Alpine +55.696

12 Alexander ALBON Williams +58.065

13 Pierre GASLY Alpine +62.402

14 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber +59.542

15 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +63.794

16 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +70.068

17 Logan SARGEANT Williams +72.798

DNF

Daniel RICCIARDO RB

Yuki TSUNODA RB

Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber

Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Max Verstappen – 110 points

2. Sergio Perez – 85

3. Charles Leclerc – 76

4. Carlos Sainz – 69

5. Lando Norris – 58

6. Oscar Piastri – 38

7. George Russell – 33

8. Fernando Alonso – 31

9. Lewis Hamilton – 19

10. Lance Stroll – 9

11. Yuki Tsunoda – 7

12. Oliver Bearman – 6

13. Nico Hulkenberg – 4

14. Kevin Magnussen – 1

15. Alex Albon – 0

16. Esteban Ocon – 0

17. Zhou Guanyu – 0

18. Daniel Ricciardo – 0

19. Pierre Gasly – 0

20. Valtteri Bottas – 0

21. Logan Sargeant – 0

Constructors’ Championship standings

1. Red Bull – 195 points

2. Ferrari – 151

3. McLaren – 96

4. Mercedes – 52

5. Aston Martin – 40

6. RB – 7

7. Haas – 5

8. Williams – 0

9. Sauber – 0

10. Alpine – 0

