2024 Chinese Grand Prix – Sprint Qualifying results (Shanghai)

Check out the complete results from the Sprint qualifying session at the Shanghai International Circuit for the Chinese Grand Prix.

The qualifying session for the Sprint race at the Shanghai International Circuit is underway, with the format running a shortened version of the usual qualifying session in order to eliminate the five slowest drivers from each section.

F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Chinese Grand Prix

Lando Norris has taken pole position for the Sprint race in China after a thrilling Sprint Qualifying session took place in wet conditions as the rain came down for SQ3.

Norris took a surprise pole after initially having his fastest time deleted but reinstated. This knocked provisional pole sitter Lewis Hamilton back to second as the Mercedes driver looked set for pole, with Fernando Alonso taking third place for Aston Martin.

Max Verstappen had an uncharacteristically scrappy final part of qualifying, as he slid off the track twice and had his times deleted – his best valid time put him in fourth place, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

With Sergio Perez in sixth, Charles Leclerc recovered to seventh after sliding off and hitting the barriers in the first few minutes of SQ3. He returned to the pits for a checkover and fresh tyres, before heading back out.

Oscar Piastri was eighth for McLaren, with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu rounding out the top 10.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Chinese GP: Lando Norris snatches pole as chaos and confusion erupt in the rain in Sprint qualifying

Max Verstappen topped the times in the SQ2 portion of the Sprint Qualifying session, with rain hitting the circuit in the final minutes to prevent Mercedes’ George Russell from his final attempt at escaping the bottom five.

With Russell a shock elimination, both Sauber drivers – including local hero Zhou Guanyu – made it through into SQ3.

Joining Russell on the sidelines were the two Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, as well as RB’s Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

In the first part of the Sprint Qualifying hour, with dark skies looming and spits of rain, the two Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were both knocked out.

Williams’ Alex Albon was another knocked out, while RB’s Yuki Tsunoda was perhaps the surprise elimination as Daniel Ricciardo made it through to beat his teammate in a qualifying session for the first time in 2024.

Logan Sargeant finished as the slowest driver, with the Williams driver feeling one of his flying laps was ruined by being blocked by Gasly.

Unusually, the grass fire that had ignited during the practice session reignited at the end of SQ1 and needed dousing before SQ2 began.

SQ3:

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:57.940 2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.261

3. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.975

4. Max Verstappen Red Bull +2.088

5. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +2.274

6. Sergio Perez Red Bull +2.435

7. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +2.626

8. Oscar Piastri McLaren +3.050

9. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +3.104

10. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +5.597



SQ2:

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.606

2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.105

3. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.175

4. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.247 5. Lando Norris McLaren +0.441

6. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.446

7. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.450 8. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.513

9. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.681

10. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +0.701

11. George Russell Mercedes +0.739

12. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.867 13. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.872 14. Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.947

15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.071

SQ1:

1. Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:36.110

2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.274 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.346 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.427 5. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.432 6. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.609 7. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.773

8. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.814

9. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.851

10. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.923 11. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.002

12. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.071

13. George Russell Mercedes +1.200 14. Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.211

15. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.434

16. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.522 17. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.610 18. Alex Albon Williams +1.702

19. Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.782 20. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.813

Read Next: Christian Horner jokes about Sergio Perez form as Red Bull expectation revealed