2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 results (Imola)

Here are the full results from the third and final practice session at Imola for the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

McLaren finished off the practice sessions at Imola with an impressive 1-2 display in third practice at Imola, with Oscar Piastri topping the times ahead of Lando Norris.

Oscar Piastri takes top spot as red flags disrupt practice

All eyes were on Red Bull at the start of the third practice session, following the difficult Friday endured by Max Verstappen as the Dutch driver struggled for grip and balance.

With Ferrari setting the pace up front in the opening half of FP3, as Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc by just 0.020 seconds on the softs, Verstappen slotted into third on the mediums and some three-tenths of a second behind the leading duo – much to the enjoyment of the Tifosi crammed into the stands at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

With just over 30 minutes left in the session, Fernando Alonso brought out the red flags as he lost the rear of his Aston Martin exiting Rivazza. The uncharacteristic error saw him slide off backward into the barriers to destroy the left-rear corner of his car – Aston Martin now faces a race against time to prepare his car for qualifying.

The corner proved tricky throughout the session, with a tailwind possibly being to blame as Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri each found the gravel due to twitches while negotiating their way through Rivazza.

The red flags were thrown again with just a few minutes left in the session, just after Oscar Piastri went quickest by half a second on his qualifying simulation – only for the rest of the leading drivers to lose their best chance.

Sergio Perez made a mistake at Variante Alta to end up with his Red Bull in the barriers, causing the stoppage, with the session resuming with just two minutes to go.

This resulted in a frantic dash from the pitlane to the start/finish line as the drivers wanted to get in their qualifying simulations, with Norris climbing the order to go second and make it a McLaren 1-2 as he took the flag.

With lots of drivers tripping over each other, including a scary moment as Kevin Magnussen had to take to the grass in his Haas to avoid two slow RB cars, there were no other lap time improvements in the final flurry of action.

More on the latest Imola Grand Prix F1 news:

👉 Red Bull’s Imola nightmare continues with late crash in final practice

👉 The ‘sadness’ of ‘pin sharp’ Adrian Newey’s Red Bull departure revealed

Third Practice (FP3) Results – 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:15.529

Lando Norris McLaren +0.300 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.538

Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.558

George Russell Mercedes +0.566

Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.837

Alex Albon Williams +0.941

Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.952

Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.014

Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.018

Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.031

Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.102

Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.139

Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.166

Logan Sargeant Williams +1.265

Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.394

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.431

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.810

Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.832

Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.362



Read Next: FIA reveal extensive list of big Red Bull and Ferrari upgrades at Imola