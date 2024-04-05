2024 Japanese Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 results

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull 1-2 in the opening practice hour at the Japanese Grand Prix with Ferrari and Mercedes vying for best of the rest.

Rebounding from his Australian Grand Prix retirement, Verstappen clocked a 1:30.056 to grab the weekend’s opening P1 at the Suzuka circuit.

Red Bull 1-2 as Mercedes split the Ferraris

His team-mate Perez was his nearest challenger in a session that was red-flagged when Logan Sargeant crashed his Williams at Turn 7.

Touching the grass on the exit, he lost control of his Williams at speed resulting in a hard hit with the front of the car into the barrier followed by a second hefty knock from the rear.

Carlos Sainz was third fastest for Ferrari, leading a Mercedes/Ferrari sandwich in George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The latter was half a second down on Verstappen’s P1 time.

Fernando Alonso, running Aston Martin’s old aero package, Oscar Piastri, Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris completed the top ten.

Meanwhile, RB test driver Ayumu Iwasa, in for Daniel Ricciardo for one of the team’s young driver sessions, finished 16th fastest where he was eight-tenths down on Tsunoda.

Results

1 Max VERSTAPPEN 1:30.056 18 laps

2 Sergio PEREZ +0.181 18 laps

3 Carlos SAINZ +0.213 20 laps

4 George RUSSELL +0.474 18 laps

5 Lewis HAMILTON +0.487 23 laps

6 Charles LECLERC +0.502 18 laps

7 Fernando ALONSO +0.543 20 laps

8 Oscar PIASTRI +1.109 23 laps

9 Yuki TSUNODA +1.174 20 laps

10 Lando NORRIS +1.184 22 laps

11 Esteban OCON +1.879 19 laps

12 Alexander ALBON +1.887 18 laps

13 Nico HULKENBERG +1.902 19 laps

14 Valtteri BOTTAS +1.998 17 laps

15 Lance STROLL +1.999 17 laps

16 Ayumu IWASA +2.047 22 laps

17 Pierre GASLY +2.221 23 laps

18 Guanyu ZHOU +2.582 18 laps

19 Kevin MAGNUSSEN +2.747 21 laps

20 Logan SARGEANT +3.148 10 laps

