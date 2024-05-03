Here are the full results from the first and only practice session at the Miami International Autodrome for the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen set the pace in the sole practice session for the Miami Grand Prix weekend, with the Red Bull driver leaving it late to pop in a good time after his harder compound runs never quite worked out.

Verstappen spent most of his session languishing near the bottom of the times due to small errors on the hard and medium tyres, including running wide at Turn 17 after locking up, and a wayward moment through the long Turn 6 and 7 complex.

But, once he swapped to the red-marked softs, Verstappen finally popped in a strong time as he did a 1:28.595 to go quickest.

Coming out on top of the soft tyre laps, it was Oscar Piastri who got closest as the McLaren driver finished just a tenth off Verstappen’s pace with Carlos Sainz a further hundredth of a second behind in his Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc brought out the red flags in the other Ferrari, having had a harmless spin exiting Turn 16. But the narrow nature of the circuit through that section worked against him, with the Monegasque ending up sideways across the track as he tried to extricate himself.

With a multiple-point turn his only escape and an uncooperative clutch, Leclerc’s predicament led to a brief red flag to remove the Ferrari – ruining Leclerc’s only chance at some practice ahead of Sprint Qualifying.

FP1 (Practice) Results – 2024 Miami Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.595

2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.105

3. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.116

4. George Russell Mercedes +0.189

5. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.222 6. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.273

7. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.417

8. Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.461

9. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.568 10. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.580

11. Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.583

12. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.594

13. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.719

14. Alex Albon Williams +0.798

15. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +0.850

16. Lando Norris McLaren +0.900

17. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.041

18. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.296

19. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.428

20. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.504



