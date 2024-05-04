2024 Miami Grand Prix – Qualifying results (Miami International Autodrome)

Here are the complete results from the qualifying hour at the Miami International Autodrome for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

The qualifying session for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix is underway, with Q1 complete and Max Verstappen picking up where he left off in the Sprint race.

Q2:

In the battle of the fresh soft tyres at the end of Q2, it was Leclerc who came out on top as he clocked a 1:27.533 to just inch ahead of Verstappen by 0.033 seconds.

Hamilton put in a great laptime to finish Q2 in third place, just under two-tenths of a second off Leclerc’s pace, 0.024 ahead of Piastri’s McLaren.

Making it through into the top 10, Norris experimented with the medium tyres for his final run as the drivers, in general, struggled to keep the softs alive for an entire flying lap.

Alex Albon was one who really struggled, losing grip and sliding off at Turn 17 to bring out the yellow flags, although avoided hitting the barriers. The Williams driver was knocked out in 14th place, joining the two Aston Martin drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard, having an atypical off-colour weekend, could only manage 15th after falling away through his final flying lap.

Pierre Gasly was 12th for Alpine, just ahead of Esteban Ocon in 13th.

1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.533

2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.033 3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.164

4. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.188

5. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.306

6. Lando Norris McLaren +0.338

7. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.408

8. George Russell Mercedes +0.562

9. Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.634

10. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.667

11. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.689 12. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.791

13. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.838

14. Alex Albon Williams +0.880

15. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.894



Q1:

Verstappen set the quickest time of Q1, pipping Perez’s pace on the final run by just 0.083 seconds, with Lando Norris bouncing back from his Sprint race disappointment to go third and two-tenths of a second down.

The surprise times of Q1 were set by the two Alpine drivers who, having struggled to escape Q1 all season so far, popped up in fifth with Pierre Gasly and 11th with Esteban Ocon, while Fernando Alonso scraped through in 15th.

Eliminated in Q1 were Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas in 16th, and Logan Sargeant in 17th for Williams.

Having come home in fourth place for a season-best result in the Sprint, it was a hard bump back down to earth for Daniel Ricciardo as the Australian driver could only manage the 18th quickest time. He complained about a lack of grip as he was wheeled back into the garage, and he’ll start last due to his three-place grid penalty from China.

Kevin Magnussen was 19th for Haas, continuing his difficult weekend after picking up multiple penalties in the Sprint – the Danish driver missed his braking point at the Turn 17 complex due to being distracted by traffic.

Zhou Guanyu finished 20th for Sauber, but will be promoted to 19th on the grid due to Ricciardo’s penalty.

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.689

2. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.083

3. Lando Norris McLaren +0.224 4. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.248

5. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.287

6. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.343

7. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.392 8. George Russell Mercedes +0.470

9. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.478

10. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.488

11. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.520

12. Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.635

13. Alex Albon Williams +0.654

14. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.694

15. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.764 16. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.774

17. Logan Sargeant Williams +0.798 18. Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.928 19. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.930

20. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.135

