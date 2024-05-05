2024 Miami Grand Prix – race results and latest F1 standings

The Miami Grand Prix threw up some surprise results on Sunday – not least at the front of the field – after a shock turn of events in Florida.

But after a well-timed pit stop and a superb second stint, Lando Norris is now a race winner for the first time after a brilliant drive from sixth on the grid.

Lando Norris now a Formula 1 race winner with Miami P1 finish

At the start, Max Verstappen flew away from the line but was also side-swiped by his team-mate as Sergio Perez looked to pass the Ferrari duo up the inside at Turn 1.

Oscar Piastri was the one to benefit by slicing his way through the pack and up to third place, while Nico Hulkenberg made a bold move to pass Lewis Hamilton at the end of the first lap to get up into P7.

Piastri kept Charles Leclerc in reach in the opening laps and soon swept his way up into second place in an impressive start from the Australian.

Hamilton was able to eventually get back past the Haas of Hulkenberg after 10 laps of dicing as the first stint progressed, with the seven-time World Champion opting to use hard tyres where others used mediums.

A blip in Verstappen’s race came when he collided with the bollard at the apex of the Turn 14/15 chicane, carrying it on his front wing onto the exit of Turn 16 and the debris being left on the track surface.

This eventually prompted the briefest of Virtual Safety Car interventions, with Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen pitting and taking advantage at that point.

But with Norris going long in his first stint, he stayed out and following a collision between Logan Sargeant and Magnussen, the Williams driver being knocked out of the race as the pair collided wheels at Turn 3 and bringing out the Safety Car, the McLaren driver had enough of a gap to benefit and keep the lead.

Norris was able to set a succession of fastest laps as Verstappen complained his car felt like a “disaster” through his struggles to turn his RB20.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp and Facebook channels for all the F1 breaking news!

Contact between Sainz and Piastri saw the McLaren driver forced to pit for a new front wing, while there were yet more time penalties for Magnussen after his contact with Sargeant and subsequent failure to serve his initial penalty correctly.

At the front, Norris continued to extend his lead and was over five seconds ahead of Verstappen heading into the final 10 laps of the race, the nerves within the McLaren garage palpable as he looked to break his winning duck.

But rather than get put off by the pressure, he continued to get further ahead of Verstappen and take a hard-earned, deserved first Grand Prix victory in Miami.

Race results: 2024 Miami Grand Prix

1 Lando NORRIS McLaren 1:30:49.876 57 laps

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull +7.612

3 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +9.920

4 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +11.407

5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +14.650

6 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +16.585

7 Yuki TSUNODA RB +26.185

8 George RUSSELL Mercedes +34.789

9 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +37.107

10 Esteban OCON Alpine +39.746

11 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +40.789

12 Pierre GASLY Alpine +44.958

13 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +49.756

14 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber +49.979

15 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +50.956

16 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +52.356

17 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +55.173

18 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +64.683

19 Alexander ALBON Williams +76.091

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams DNF

Drivers’ Championship standings

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 136

2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 101

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 98

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 85

5 Lando Norris McLaren 83

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren 41

7 George Russell Mercedes 37

8 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 33

9 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 27

10 Yuki Tsunoda RB 14

11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 9

12 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 6

13 Oliver Bearman Ferrari 6

14 Daniel Ricciardo RB 5

15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1

16 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1

17 Alex Albon Williams 0

18 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber 0

19 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0

20 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 0

21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0

Constructors’ Championship standings

1 Red Bull 237

2 Ferrari 189

3 McLaren 124

4 Mercedes 64

5 Aston Martin 42

6 RB 19

7 Haas 7

8 Alpine 1

9 Williams 0

10 Kick Sauber 0

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?