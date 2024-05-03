2024 Miami Grand Prix – Sprint qualifying results

Sprint qualifying is underway at the Miami Grand Prix to determine the grid for the second Sprint event of F1 2024.

Fresh off the first F1 Sprint weekend of the season in China, the format was back in use for Miami, as the drivers headed into qualifying action after just one hour of practice.

Williams duo Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant dropped out in SQ1, while the Sauber’s of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, plus Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, joined them in elimination.

SQ1 standings

1 Lando NORRIS McLaren 1:27.939

2 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.117

3 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.253

4 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.255

5 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.438

6 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.448

7 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.496

8 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.598

9 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.742

10 Yuki TSUNODA RB +0.748

11 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +0.761

12 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.797

13 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+ 0.868

14 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.934

15 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.101

16 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.246

17 GuanyuZHOU Kick Sauber +1.328

18 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +1.421

19 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.612

20 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.919

More to follow…