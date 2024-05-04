2024 Miami Grand Prix – Sprint race results

Max Verstappen made it back-to-back sprint victories after initial success in China, adding eight points to his World Championship total with a comfortable win in Miami.

Finishing in the top three were Charles Leclerc, who split the Red Bulls apart as Sergio Perez found a way past a resurgent Daniel Ricciardo to clinch P3.

Mighty Max Verstappen strikes again in Miami

There was early drama in Miami as a Safety Car was needed to clear an incident involving Lando Norris down on the mad dash to Turn 1. Spotting a slight gap on the inside, Lewis Hamilton flew past Fernando Alonso who was pretty much a passenger as team-mate Lance Stroll also turned in from the left side. Norris got caught up in the madness and couldn’t get back on track.

After a brief Safety Car period, Verstappen got on with the job and came under zero threat from Leclerc in P2 despite complaining of a lack of rear grip throughout the sprint race.

It was Kevin Magnussen who stole the show, though, and not necessarily for all the right reasons. His incredibly fierce defending from Lewis Hamilton and the almighty train that caused behind, the Haas driver ended up with 20 seconds’ worth of penalties which is some going in a 19-lap sprint.

The hold-up job on Hamilton ensured the seven-time World Champion missed out on scoring a point, a very late drive-through penalty only adding to his woes.

His team-mate finished a very creditable P4, with Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri and Nico Hulkenberg were the final points scorers.

2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint results

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +3.371

3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +5.095

4 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +14.971

5 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +15.222

6 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +15.750

7 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +22.054

8 Yuki TSUNODA RB +29.816

9 Pierre GASLY Alpine +31.880

10 Logan SARGEANT Williams +34.355

11 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber +35.078

12 George RUSSELL Mercedes +35.755

13 Alexander ALBON Williams +36.086

14 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +36.892

15 Esteban OCON Alpine +37.740

16 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +49.347

17 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +59.409

18 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +66.303

19 Lance STROLL Aston Martin DNF

20 Lando NORRIS McLaren DNF