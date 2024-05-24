2024 Monaco Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 results (Monte Carlo)

The results are in from FP1 at the Monaco Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton going fastest in a mixed session for the drivers as they get set for a unique weekend.

Both Red Bull drivers set their fastest times on the medium tyres as different teams took varying approaches to the session in Monte Carlo, as the field got their first laps this season of Formula 1’s most historic circuit.

With possible rain forecast for the afternoon, the drivers were queuing up to get out of the pit lane and put in as many laps of Monaco as they could as early as possible.

Perhaps more so than at any other circuit of the year, practice is absolutely crucial for the drivers’ confidence as they look to build up their feeling behind the wheel.

So much so, the early flying laps of a 1:18 for Oscar Piastri are likely to be some eight seconds or more slower than pole position come Saturday, given how much the track and the drivers build up on a dry weekend in Monte Carlo.

It wasn’t long before the drivers were quickly into the 1:14s on the hard tyres, but lock-ups were not beyond the drivers as Hamilton locked his front tyres into the Nouvelle Chicane and Nico Hulkenberg took to the escape road at Sainte Devote, spinning his Haas around to get going again.

A wastegate issue on Pierre Gasly’s power unit halted the majority of his session, though the remaining cars were able to put in plenty of laps around Monaco in FP1.

Soft tyres went on and a flurry of faster times were set, with Hamilton going fastest – just 0.029s clear of Oscar Piastri and a tenth clear of Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

The red flags were out briefly after Zhou Guanyu caught the wall on the exit of Sainte Devote, the debris from his Kick Sauber heading onto the track and prompting the drivers to head back into the pit lane.

The drivers were back out again for the final 10 minutes with spots of rain in the air in Monte Carlo, with a mixture of run plans on show and the potential for further showers in the afternoon as FP2 approaches.

2024 Monaco Grand Prix: FP1 results

1 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes 1:12.169

2 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.029

3 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.126

4 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.227

5 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.228

6 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.606

7 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.620

8 Yuki TSUNODA RB +0.706

9 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +0.732

10 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.785

11 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull +0.815

12 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +1.060

13 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +1.079

14 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +1.221

15 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.256

16 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +1.407

17 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.981

18 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.990

19 Guanyu ZHOU Kick Sauber +2.401

20 Pierre GASLY Alpine +3.405

