2024 Monaco Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 results (Monte Carlo)

Here are the complete results from the second practice session in Monte Carlo, ahead of the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc enjoyed a day on his home streets on Friday in Monte Carlo, as the Monegasque set the quickest time of second practice to lead the way for Ferrari.

With the pace in second practice already eclipsing the quickest times from last year’s qualifying session, it was Ferrari who showed the most improvement as Charles Leclerc went quickest with a 1:11.278 on the soft tyre.

Leclerc proved near faultless through the entire session, going almost half a second quicker than Max Verstappen on the medium tyre before the swap to the softs.

Verstappen had kicked off his session on the hard tyre, and spent the first half hour complaining about bad vibrations “like a kangaroo” resulting in him struggling for visibility at some of the apexes.

On the softs, Leclerc reduced the benchmark time to the low 1:11s, but it was Lewis Hamilton who got closest to the home hero’s best as he logged a time of just 0.188 down on the Monegasque.

Fernando Alonso looked far happier with his Aston Martin than he did at Imola, finishing in third place and just under half a second down on Leclerc, with Verstappen a further half-tenth behind.

Verstappen was also one of several drivers to clip the barriers, with the Dutch driver just tagging the Armco on the entry into Portier – Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and RB’s Yuki Tsunoda also tagged the barriers but got away with their incidents. Lance Stroll also tagged the barrier and withdrew to the pits to allow his team to rectify the minor damage to his Aston Martin.

Leclerc also made an error with 15 minutes to go as he outbraked himself into Ste. Devote, but didn’t hit anything and was able to spin himself back into the right direction to resume the action.

Second Practice (FP2) Results – 2024 Monaco Grand Prix

1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.278 2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.188 3. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.475 4. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.535 5. Lando Norris McLaren +0.675 6. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.684 7. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.784 8. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.821 9. Alex Albon Williams +0.979 10. George Russell Mercedes +0.982 11. Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.071 12. Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.088 13. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.195 14. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.276 15. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.291 16. Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.299 17. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.472 18. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.512 19. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.779 20. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.495

