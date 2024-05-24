2024 Monaco Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 results (Monte Carlo)
Here are the complete results from the second practice session in Monte Carlo, ahead of the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc enjoyed a day on his home streets on Friday in Monte Carlo, as the Monegasque set the quickest time of second practice to lead the way for Ferrari.
Charles Leclerc goes quickest in second practice
With the pace in second practice already eclipsing the quickest times from last year’s qualifying session, it was Ferrari who showed the most improvement as Charles Leclerc went quickest with a 1:11.278 on the soft tyre.
Leclerc proved near faultless through the entire session, going almost half a second quicker than Max Verstappen on the medium tyre before the swap to the softs.
Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc impressively tops FP2 as Lewis Hamilton stays in the mix
Verstappen had kicked off his session on the hard tyre, and spent the first half hour complaining about bad vibrations “like a kangaroo” resulting in him struggling for visibility at some of the apexes.
On the softs, Leclerc reduced the benchmark time to the low 1:11s, but it was Lewis Hamilton who got closest to the home hero’s best as he logged a time of just 0.188 down on the Monegasque.
Fernando Alonso looked far happier with his Aston Martin than he did at Imola, finishing in third place and just under half a second down on Leclerc, with Verstappen a further half-tenth behind.
Verstappen was also one of several drivers to clip the barriers, with the Dutch driver just tagging the Armco on the entry into Portier – Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and RB’s Yuki Tsunoda also tagged the barriers but got away with their incidents. Lance Stroll also tagged the barrier and withdrew to the pits to allow his team to rectify the minor damage to his Aston Martin.
Leclerc also made an error with 15 minutes to go as he outbraked himself into Ste. Devote, but didn’t hit anything and was able to spin himself back into the right direction to resume the action.
More on the latest Monaco Grand Prix F1 news
👉 Monaco challenge prompts major changes from all 10 F1 teams
👉 Carlos Sainz wants FIA action after ‘very clear cases’ of deliberate red flag loophole
Second Practice (FP2) Results – 2024 Monaco Grand Prix
- 1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.278
- 2. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.188
- 3. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.475
- 4. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.535
- 5. Lando Norris McLaren +0.675
- 6. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.684
- 7. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.784
- 8. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.821
- 9. Alex Albon Williams +0.979
- 10. George Russell Mercedes +0.982
- 11. Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.071
- 12. Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.088
- 13. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.195
- 14. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.276
- 15. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.291
- 16. Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.299
- 17. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.472
- 18. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.512
- 19. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.779
- 20. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.495
Read Next: Daniel Ricciardo exclusive: I’m absolutely ready to return to Red Bull