2024 Monaco Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 results (Monte Carlo)

The third and final practice session for the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix is complete with Charles Leclerc finishing top ahead of the all-important qualifying later today.

In the drivers’ final chance to get some laps in before qualifying later they were met with an unexpected interruption when Valtteri Bottas hit the wall leading into Rascasse just 12 minutes into the session, bringing out the red flag.

After the short delay, it was a session of near misses with Lewis Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen and Oscar Piastri all going into the run off area at Turn 1.

Impeding also looked like it will be a big factor in qualifying with plenty of drivers having to abort laps after getting close to slow-moving car up ahead.

But ultimately, as it was for FP2, it was hometown hero Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets come the chequered flag.

2024 Monaco Grand Prix Free Practice 3 results in full

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:11.369 4

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing+0.197 2

3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes+0.341 5

4 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren+0.532 5

5 George RUSSELL Mercedes+0.599 4

6 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari+0.610 5

7 Lando NORRIS McLaren+0.619 5

8 Yuki TSUNODA RB+0.622 3

9 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin+0.718 4

10 Pierre GASLY Alpine+0.775 2

11 Alexander ALBON Williams+0.811 3

12 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team+0.891 3

13 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing+0.908 3

14 Lance STROLL Aston Martin+0.962 4

15 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team+1.023 3

16 Esteban OCON Alpine+1.103 2

17 Logan SARGEANT Williams+1.334 2

18 Daniel RICCIARDO RB+1.460 4

19 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber+2.461 3

20 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber- – 1