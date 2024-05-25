2024 Monaco Grand Prix – Qualifying results (Monte Carlo)

Here are the complete results from the thrilling qualifying session for the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo.

Q2

McLaren showed tremendous pace in Q2, with Lando Norris going fastest after Oscar Piastri had the quickest time going into the final minutes of the session.

Norris popped in a 1:10.732, just 0.013 clear of Verstappen as the Red Bull started to show its usual pace after what had been a subdued weekend up to that point.

Behind the two most recent Grand Prix winners, Piastri took third place ahead of Leclerc and an astonishing lap from Gasly as the Alpine driver made it through into Q3.

Esteban Ocon couldn’t perform the same heroics, finishing in 11th place, with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg in 12th ahead of RB’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen were also knocked out in Q2.

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:10.732

2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.013

3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.024

4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.093

5. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.164

6. George Russell Mercedes +0.197

7. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.324

8. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.343

9. Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.374

10. Alex Albon Williams +0.484

11. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.553

12. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.708

13. Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.750

14. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.831

15. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.993



With the first part of qualifying at the tight and twisty Monte Carlo circuit one of the most tricky to negotiate as traffic plays a huge part over the entire Monaco Grand Prix weekend, there were no surprises as the field lined up at the end of the pitlane to get Q1 underway.

On the first runs, it was Mercedes power to the front as McLaren’s Oscar Piastri set the pace ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, before Russell went quickest with a 1:11.492.

Making it a Mercedes 1-2 in the final minute, Hamilton slotted into second 0.036 behind Russell, with Charles Leclerc less than a tenth off the front as well.

Miami GP winner Lando Norris left himself with it all to do as he remained in the drop zone as the chequered flag fell, putting all the pressure on himself and leaving himself open to a badly timed yellow or red flag.

But deliver Norris did, rising into the top 10 with his final lap – but the same couldn’t be said for Sergio Perez.

The Mexican has been unhappy with the handling of his Red Bull RB20 all weekend, and was knocked out in 18th on genuine pace. Another shock was Fernando Alonso as the Spaniard couldn’t replicate his strong Friday form as he was knocked out in 16th.

Also eliminated were Williams’ Logan Sargeant in 17th, and the two Saubers of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu in 19th and 20th, respectively.

Q1

1. George Russell Mercedes 1:11.492 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.008 3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.036 4. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.051 5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.092 6. Alex Albon Williams +0.131 7. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.219 8. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.222 9. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.236 10. Lando Norris McLaren +0.268 11. Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.293 12. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.340 13. Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.360 14. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.384 15. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.395 16. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.527 17. Logan Sargeant Williams +0.528 18. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.568 19. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.020 20. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.536

Read Next: Monaco challenge prompts major changes from all 10 F1 teams